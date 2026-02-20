A Western Cape teacher has been ranked among the top 50 educators globally after competing against thousands of international applicants for a prestigious prize

Her work in an under-resourced Cape Town community has drawn global praise for blending academic discipline with strong emotional support systems for learners

The international recognition placed a Hanover Park primary school on the world stage before the final award announcement in Dubai early this month

A Hanover Park teacher from the Western Cape has been named among the top 50 teachers in the world.

Charnelle Arendse with her pupils during a display of an article she and the learners featured in. Image: @charnelle_arendse

Charnelle Arendse was selected from more than 5 000 global entries for the 2026 GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize. She has taught at Belmor Primary School for 15 years. Arendse received the international nod on 15 December 2025 for her classroom innovations and community work in one of Cape Town’s toughest areas.

Arendse, who teaches 12 to 14-year-olds, was recognised for building strong literacy routines. The recognition was also based on her social-emotional learning systems and feeding schemes that removed barriers to education.

The announcement placed her alongside leading educators across the globe. The final winner, Indian teacher and social activist Rouble Nagi, was revealed in Dubai on 2 February 2026. For Hanover Park, a community often linked to gang violence and poverty, the recognition landed close to home.

From Hanover Park to the world stage

Arendse previously walked away with provincial and national honours for excellence in primary school teaching. She earned the recognition from the National Ministerial Awards in 2025. Over the years, she has also worked as a curriculum leader, athletics coach and youth mentor.

Her classroom blends ‘Positive discipline’ with differentiated teaching methods to meet learners where they are. Her themed weekday well-being system keeps pupils emotionally engaged while pushing academic growth.

Arendse launched projects that provide sandwiches, school shoes, sanitary products and clothing to learners in need. In a community battling substance abuse and crime, these initiatives help pupils stay in school.

She has also mentored young authors, helping 12 learners under the age of 12 to publish books through a partnership with Via Africa.

Mzansi congratulates Arendse

South Africans commented with warm messages in the comments section of the teacher's post.

@larrybyday commented:

“This is freaking awesome. Well done my sister.💪🤗❤”

@nasief.abrahams wrote:

“Very well done, Mrs Hector. Your mom was a brilliant teacher too.”

@ashlenezhavia24 said:

“Amazing teacher, well done. The best is yet to come.🥰”

@Faldielah Samsodien noted:

“I live in Hanover Park, and I am proud of you.🥰”

@Nazeem said:

“This shows that it is not necessary for our teachers to travel overseas.”

