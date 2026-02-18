Milané Gamberini and Philip Malan will represent South Africa at Skate Berlin International 2026

Both young athletes, one in Grade 6 and the other in Grade 9, trained diligently and aimed for personal bests in their debut

Their coach praised their partnership, highlighting complementary personalities and shared dedication

Milané Gamberini and Philip Malan have travelled to Berlin, Germany, to compete in a prestigious skating competition. Images: @philip.mila.pairs

14-Year-old Philip Malan and 11-year-old Milané Gamberini are set to make history when they represent South Africa as the first Basic Novice Pairs team to debut at Skate Berlin International 2026. The International Skating Union-listed competition, taking place from 17 to 21 February 2026, sees 250 participants from 35 countries give it their all on the ice.

According to the local publication Rekord, the Grade 9 learner from Tyger Valley College and the Grade 6 Eduplex learner train four mornings a week, from 5am to 6.30am and try to spend time together off the ice.

Konrad Giering, their coach and head coach at the Pretoria-based Evolution on Ice, stated that quality is always the goal, adding:

"This partnership shows what is possible when personality, work ethic, and trust align."

He further explained to the above-mentioned publication that when he first paired them three years ago, he instantly noticed how their personalities and learning styles complemented each other, noting that while Milané pushes energy into their partnership, Philip grounds it.

Milané and Philip are pros on the ice. Image: @philip.mila.pairs

Milané showed her readiness for the competition, sharing that, thanks to constant practising, the routines aren't difficult, adding that it was exciting to ice dance as a duo. Philip, who is also focused on the competition, explained that their main goal for their international debut is to skate a personal best and gain international experience.

