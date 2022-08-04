Esona Sipho Esihle Sekeleni has been selected to represent South Africa in the World Biathle Championships in Portugal

Asking for donations on social media, Esona’s mom broke down the costs, claiming it is going to cost R189k

While many people felt the cost breakdown was a tad over-exaggerated, they called on higher powers to assist

10-Year-old Esona Sipho Esihle Sekeleni’s mother took to social media to ask for donations when her daughter was selected to represent South Africa in the World Biathle Championships in Portugal.

Esona Sipho Esihle Sekeleni is asking for donations to make her dream possible. Image: Twitter / Esona Sipho Esihle Sekeleni

It is a sad reality that many talented children’s dreams are crushed due to financial restrictions. So, when this momma’s baby made it, she was stopping at nothing to make it happen.

Esona’s total trip is going to cost around R189k, that’s with kit, travel and all the other costs involved, as seen via a post on Twitter. A whopping figure that had people tripping.

The young biathlete and swimmer from East London, Eastern Cape has worked hard to make this possible. A young girl with a big dream is asking for assistance in making it a reality.

The amount seems Ludacris to most, however, the people of Mzansi feel government needs to step in. They have called upon Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, as well as former speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete to assist a young girl.

@Nkinki_ said:

“Someone call Mama Baleka Mbete to hlanganisa something for Esona.”

@nyebe_official said:

“@NathiMthethwaSA please assist.”

@Kagiso_Segapo said:

“Futhi.... Konje who paid for Natasha's New York gig? Mam Baleka must come here.”

@boohley said:

