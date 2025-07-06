Brandon Petersen: Kaizer Chiefs Star Excited to Work With New Signings and DDC Graduates
- Brandon Petersen looks forward to working alongside Kaizer Chiefs' new signings and players promoted from the club's Diski Development Challenge league squad
- The Glamour Boys have strengthened their squad this summer with the arrivals of Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Ethan Chislett, Flavio Silva, and Nkanyiso Shinga
- Amakhosi, who won the DDC league last season, have promoted some of their standout players to the first team, where they are now training in the pre-season camp in the Netherlands
Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen is looking forward to working with Amakhosi's latest signing this summer, and also players promoted to the first team from the club's Diski Development Challenge league side.
The Soweto giants have invested so much in bringing in new quality players to bolster their squad this summer, with the likes of Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Ethan Chilsett, Flavio Silva, and Nkanyiso Shinga deals already confirmed.
Kaizer Chiefs won the DDC league last season, and some of their best players are currently training with the first team in their pre-season camp in the Netherlands.
Petersen comments on new Chiefs signings & DDC talents
According to iDiskiTimes, Petersen claimed he is excited to work with the new crop of players that joined Kaizer Chiefs this summer and also the DDC talents in the squad.
"Especially the younger boys, we know most of them. We've seen them play and they've trained with us a few times," he said from the Netherlands.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing them play together in the first team. It's exciting.
"The new signings are also exciting additions. I'm looking forward to the upcoming friendlies, where fans will get a first glimpse of them.
"But I think the real moment supporters will get to see what they’re about is during the Toyota Cup.
"There's a lot of excitement around watching them play, and I believe the players are equally eager to showcase their talent and skills for our supporters. I'm really looking forward to it."
