Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has once again highlighted his team's lack of a consistent goal scorer following their goalless draw against Nicaragua in an international friendly on Friday.

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The match formed part of South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Despite controlling large portions of the game against the world’s 131st-ranked side, South Africa struggled to create clear-cut chances and lacked the finishing touch in front of goal.

Broos acknowledged that scoring goals has been a persistent challenge for Bafana Bafana but insisted it is not a major concern at this stage, expressing confidence that the issue can be addressed during their extended training camp.

The Belgian tactician admitted South Africa currently lacks an out-and-out striker capable of consistently delivering goals but believes the squad possesses enough attacking talent to compensate.

He pointed to players such as Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa as forwards who have shown they can find the net, while also mentioning Tshepang Moremi among the players capable of contributing goals.

Broos explained that one of the challenges of international football is the limited time coaches have with players before they return to their clubs. However, with the squad together for several weeks, he feels there is sufficient time to improve their attacking efficiency and sharpen their finishing.

While conceding that South Africa currently does not possess a proven prolific striker, Broos remains optimistic, noting that the team has successfully overcome similar shortcomings in the past and can do so again.

Source: Briefly News