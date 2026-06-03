DJ Fresh shared why he was leaving the radio station he helped establish, 938 FM, for the Kaya 959 Breakfast Show

His heartfelt farewell message expressed gratitude towards his 938 FM colleagues and hinted at a possible return

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to DJ Fresh's new role while addressing speculation about his own future in radio

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DJ Fresh explained why he left 938 FM for Kaya 959 Breakfast Show. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh has reportedly bid farewell to the Johannesburg radio station he helped establish together with Unathi Nkayi after being announced as the new breakfast show host at Kaya 959. He also confirmed why he was joining Kaya FM and leaving his personal project.

Fresh’s appointment at Kaya comes after the station announced that Sizwe Dhlomo’s departure would be effective immediately, despite his announcement that he would be leaving at the end of his contract in June. The veteran broadcaster, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, is expected to take over the coveted breakfast show slot from July.

DJ Fresh explains why he left 938 FM for Kaya 959 breakfast show

According to a report by Africa Daily, DJ Fresh penned a heartfelt message to his colleagues at 93.8 FM. He expressed gratitude to his colleagues, saying that they were the highlight of his journey.

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“I came here because I believed in a dream. And honestly, the best part of that dream was the people in this group and on 938 nje,” part of the message reads.

DJ Fresh also confirmed why he was leaving the station he helped build. He cited financial and personal reasons, but did not go into detail.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from 938. The reasons are personal and financial, and I won’t burden this group with the details,” he wrote.

DJ Fresh paid tribute to Thato Mataboge and Game Bhovana, with whom he presented the 938 Fresh Breakfast, weekdays from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM, suggesting that they wouldn’t be joining him at Kaya 959. He vowed to support them regardless of where their careers take them.

“To the team that built the breakfast show with me, thank you. And wherever each of you ends up next, know that you have someone in your corner,” he further wrote.

In concluding his farewell message, the wheel spinner suggested that his departure was not necessarily permanent.

“This isn’t goodbye forever. It’s just goodbye for now,” the letter concluded.

Fans and 938 FM bid farewell to DJ Fresh

On Thursday, 29 May 2026, 938 also bid adieu to DJ Fresh. The radio station shared a post on its official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“Thank you, Big Dawg! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

See the post below:

In the comments, social media users expressed disappointment

Here are some of the comments:

mashaba_masana said:

“As we were getting back to Thato & Thato again 😢”

khulilejiyane remarked:

“No more Gospel according to the kids and Stir the pot.”

katlegomillz suggested:

“I hope he brings his 938 music compiler with. Oh, they played such great nostalgic music! 🤌🏾”

Fans and 938 FM bid farewell to DJ Fresh. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on DJ Fresh taking over from him

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to DJ Fresh's appointment at Kaya 959.

Dhlomo also addressed speculation that he plans to launch his own radio station after leaving Kaya 959.

Source: Briefly News