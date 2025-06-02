Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh are back with a bang, and a new home, after returning to the airwaves again

The radio personalities announced their official comeback and the launch of their new radio station, 938Whatsnext

South Africans congratulated the pair and are excited for what Unathi and Fresh have in store

DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi celebrated their comeback with the launch of a new radio station. Images: djfreshsa, unathi.co

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi took a leap of faith and launched their radio station to mark their return to the airwaves.

Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh announce another comeback

DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi seem to be ready to take over the airwaves, and their comeback is topping social media trends.

It seems that the second time's the charm for the media veterans since announcing their "comeback" back in April 2025 with Mix FM, which was short-lived.

In an announcement on 1 June, Nkayi and Fresh revealed in a video that they were back on the air and had a lot in store for their supporters:

"If you loved the quality of the radio we did, you're gonna love the next level even more. We're gonna re-imagine radio beyond your wildest dreams. Good to be back."

DJ Fresh announced his new radio station with Unathi Nkayi. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Previously, Unathi hosted a show on Kaya 959, however, an altercation with management and Sizwe Dhlomo led to her dismissal.

Fresh, on the other hand, had hosted his podcast, WAW (What A Week with DJ Fresh), and after a four-year hiatus, said he was ready to return to what he loved.

Fresh was also part of a collective with Tbo Touch, DJ Sbu and Robert Marawa, set to launch Fired FM, which failed to materialise.

The pair officially launched their radio station, 938Whatsnext:

Mzansi shows love to DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi

South Africans congratulated Unathi and Fresh on their new hustle, ecstatic about having them back on air:

neohlungwani said:

"This is going to be fire!"

nwabisabunde was excited:

"Next level, we can’t wait!"

mothoamoema wrote:

"I am listening, and y'all sound so good! We've been waiting for such a frequency. I thank my Lord that this date has finally arrived."

lihlemndebela posted:

"I can't wait for you guys to come back."

bosschriss added:

"These legends never disappoint, but please tell us more about 938 station."

Fans welcomed Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh back on air. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi's choice of marketing:

veniano_ said:

"I looked on both Twitter profiles, no links or hype about the 938. I searched on my radio streaming, 938 is like I am at Jacaranda. So I am kinda disappointed. I have invested emotionally in these two, but at this point."

