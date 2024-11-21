The South African former 947 radio star DJ Fresh excitedly teased that he will be making his comeback on radio in 2025

DJ Fresh shared his plans for 2025. Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Source: Getty Images

The South African podcaster DJ Fresh wants to share exciting news with his fans and followers.

DJ Fresh makes a comeback to radio in 2025

Social media has been buzzing as DJ Fresh recently teased his comeback to the radio industry.

According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, excitedly shared that he would return to radio in 2025. Though he can’t disclose information about which radio station he would be heading, the DJ encouraged fans to subscribe and listen to his podcast WAW for more details on his 2025 plans.

He said:

“I'm doing exciting things and I'm excited that next year I'm back on radio. It's been a while and that's what I'm looking forward to for next year. Of course I can't say the name of the radio station I'm going to. At the moment you should watch my podcast WAW What A Week (with DJ Fresh)."

What you need to know about DJ Fresh

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, is a prominent deejay, producer and entrepreneur known for his remarkable career and fame. Although he hails from Botswana, he has established his career in South Africa. Many fans are unaware that DJ Fresh spent his early childhood in Botswana before moving to South Africa.

DJ Fresh earned a Media Studies diploma from Boston Media House in Johannesburg and began his radio career at YFM while still in his third year of studies. He spent eight years at YFM before transitioning to 5FM's popular Drive Time slot.

Source: Briefly News