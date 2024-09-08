Some fans have gone after house music producer DJ Fresh for his showing at his late ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane's service

A memorial and funeral service was held for Sikwane at 3C Ministries Church in Centurion, Gauteng, on Friday

DJ Fresh spoke at her service, during which he spoke about Sikwane's resilience amid their marital problems

House music producer DJ Fresh did not earn everyone's sympathy after his tribute at his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane's memorial and funeral. Images: @YKnip1, @Newzroom405

Not all found DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, to be sincere in his tribute to his ex-wife, renowned broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane.

Sikwane's memorial and funeral service was held on Friday, 6 September, at 3C Ministries Church in Irene, Centurion, Gauteng.

Fans criticise 'attention seeking' DJ Fresh

A private cremation will be held for her at a later date after she died from a possible cardiac event aged 50 on Saturday, 31 August.

DJ Fresh, to whom she was married for 20 years until the two announced their divorce in February 2022, spoke at her service.

In one passage, speaking about Sikwane's resilience amid their marital problems, DJ Fresh said:

"She relentlessly never gave up on me as a human being. Even when she said maybe we must cut our losses, she said it with love, saying we would not fight about this."

However, his utterances did not receive widespread reception or sympathy, with many onlookers bashing his character and accusing him of allegedly mistreating his ex-wife, with whom he shares four children.

Posting under several videos of excerpts of DJ Fresh's speech, X users went on a relentless witchhunt against the house music producer.

@Moanerleaser hit out:

"Dedicating your life to making a 'komkyk' (spectacle) out of the mother of your kids all the way to her last day on earth. Rotten."

@FittedZi expressed another strong sentiment, saying:

"I was avoiding saying this. Nje, since she passed, this was what was going through my mind about this gent: he put her through so much trauma. And trauma is lethal in a woman’s body."

@KgomotsoTlhapan opined that Sikwane had even aged.

"Shame. Probably because of what he put her through in their marriage. Disgusting."

Another vocal observer, @LeboRed1, insinuated that DJ Fresh was narcissistic.

"I hate how he made it look like she was always after him on some, 'She asked me for a job' ... 'she suggested herself as a guest' ... 'she asked me this and that'. What on earth did he willingly do for her?"

DJ Fresh had also said Sikwane's appearance on his podcast, premiering one day before her demise, was partly intended to act as a platform for him to issue her a public apology for the hurt he caused her in a planned second part.

@officialtwinny went after him for the irony.

"DJ Fresh has been in public all his life, yet he chose to give his ex-wife a 'public apology' as she laid in her coffin."

@madiepetsane2 added:

"There's something off about how Thato (DJ Fresh) is so free ... something is hectically off about [him]! Thabiso Sikwane is resting shame. This man looks problematic. I can't put it in full sentences!"

