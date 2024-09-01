Radio jock DJ Fresh released a video statement about the death of his ex-wife and mother of his children, Thabiso Sikwane

Sikwane died on Saturday, 31 August, with the news of her passing sending a ripple across the local entertainment industry

DJ Fresh revealed that Sikwane's death was possibly the result of a cardiac event but was awaiting official confirmation

DJ Fresh has broken his silence on the sudden death of his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane. Image: @Yknip1, DJFreshSA

Source: Twitter

South African radio jock DJ Fresh broke his silence on the death of his ex-wife, renowned media personality Thabiso Sikawane.

Sikwane died on Saturday morning — her death coinciding with that of praise poet and singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni — sending shockwaves across the SA entertainment industry.

DJ Fresh speaks out on the death of his Thabiso Sikwane

The broadcaster, 50, who was married to DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, for 20 years until the two announced their divorce in February 2022, had this week joined her ex-husband as a guest on his WAW: What a Week podcast, where she doubled-up as a show producer.

The episode premiered on Friday, one day before the news of her death.

DJ Fresh has since spoken out over the unexpected event, posting a video to his social media hours later.

In it, he reveals the possible cause of his former wife's death, with whom he has four children, saying he aimed to thwart any disinformation.

Watch the video here .

"I won't make a sombre video because that's not what Thabiso would expect of me or anyone else. This video is necessary because of our wild times with disinformation and fake news.

"We lost Thabiso [at about 06:30 on Saturday]. We're told it could've been a cardiac [arrest] event. But what would've caused it hasn't been ascertained. So, [the family is] awaiting a post-mortem [report] for clarity.

"It doesn't make sense to anyone how this would happen out of the blue. We'll keep you updated on memorial and funeral arrangements."

