Thabiso Sikwane's passing recently rocked the nation as she was a recent guest on her ex-husband DJ Fresh's show What A Week on Youtube

The iconic broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane was 50 years old, and many fans were touched by the latest update about her

Thabiso Sikwane was a favourite radio and TV personality, and her sudden death has left many in mourning

Thabiso Sikwane left the South African broadcasting industry reeling. The broadcaster was a familiar face on the entertainment scene.

Thabiso Sikwane passed away after her appearance on ex-husband DJ Fresh's podcast. Image: Instagram/ @thabisowasikwane / Gallo Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane was beloved, and many expressed sadness. Netizens shared their sweet message dedicated to the media guru.

Thabiso Sikwane passes away

Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane died on 31 August 2024. The cause of her death is unknown, but many have taken to social media to express their condolences.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A post by @MDNnewss reminded people that Thabiso had a recent interview with her former husband, DJ Fresh. The pair got divorced after 20 years of marriage. See the video below:

SA mourns Thabiso Sikwane

Thabiso Sikwane's passing was a big topic on X. Many expressed their condolences to the late radio broadcaster.

@sphiwejn1st commented:

"Rest easy Thabiso Sikwane, will always remember you."

@MakiMarish wrote:

"Oh no! Such a humble woman who was so full of love for her family . She remained friends with her ex husband .Great broadcaster."

@Lambo_gal commented:

"Was watching this podcast this morning, njani manje."

@Mthidos was shook:

"Please make it make sense. Been stuck on this couch tryin to understand..it is unbelievable, surreal."

@nsbusiso800 added:

"We just saw her a couple of days ago looking good. This is not cool at all.."

Mzansi mourns Malome Vecto following car accident

Briefly News previously reported that renowned rapper Malome Vector, born Bokang Moleli, was one of three people who tragically lost their lives in a car crash in the Free State on Wednesday, 24 July

The Lesotho-born artist was reportedly travelling with two other musicians when the accident happened.

However, the details surrounding the incident on the N8 remain sketchy, as do the identities of his companions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News