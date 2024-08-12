On Facebook, South Africans shared heartfelt words to the late Zanele Mbokazi following her death

The former Ukhozi FM radio host passed away on Monday morning, 12 August 2024, in a hospital

Zanele Mbokazi was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, and she always opened up about how hopeful she was

The passing of radio veteran Zanele Mbokazi sent shockwaves on social media. The star was 52 years old at the time of her passing.

Zanele Mbokazi passes away

Radio star Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away on Monday morning, 12 August 2024, at the Parklands Hospital.

Mbokazi, who was very optimistic about her recovery after she was diagnosed with lung cancer, had a prayer session hosted in her honour by various industry personalities.

In a statement shared on social media, Ukhozi FM shared a heartwarming farewell message to the radio star.

"We are bombarded without skipping the drops! We are the family of Ukhozi FM Radio, and we send condolences to the Mbokazi and Nkambule families, listeners, and friends. Rest in peace, MaMbokazi-Nkambule; you will always be in our hearts."

Peeps share heartwarming responses to the passing of Zanele Mbokazi

Zanele Mbokazi was seen as a pioneer in the Gospel music fraternity. Reacting to her death, Briefly News readers shared heartfelt words to the late star.

Ndumiso Mchunu, on how Zanele's work impacted them, said:

"It impacted me a lot because I was a part of boys who were attending her live program under her organization called Future Leaders."

Nomonde Dolophu shared:

"Zanele working HARD to build many people's relationships with God. She was influencing many to make them understand GOD and his WAY. She was a true lover and true believer of God. She created that platform for GOOD PURPOSE. Thank you for that, ma'am. You rescued many LIVES by PREACHING your GOSPELS."

Moipone Majoe shared:

"May her precious soul rest in perfect peace and rise in Glory. Condolences to the entire family and the industry."

Yoli Nompula added:

"Sad news, my heartfelt condolences. May God comfort the family in this trying time. lala ngoxolo mbokodo. rest in peace, sister. This is so saddening. Unbelievable."

Zanele Mbokazi prepares for 17th Crown Gospel Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, before Zanele Mbokazi's death, she was in preparations for the 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards.

This was amid her battle with lung cancer, but Mbokazi expressed gratitude for the support and is excited about the future of the awards.

