The committee has decided to revoke Royal AM’s membership, pending approval from all PSL clubs

If the decision is upheld, the club could be removed from top-flight football, affecting its players, staff, and ownership

Fans and analysts are divided, with some supporting the decision while others highlight Royal AM’s impact on the league

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Executive Committee has recommended the termination of Royal AM's membership, SABC Sport reported .

This decision was reached during a crucial meeting held earlier today, signaling a significant shake-up in South African football.

PSL makes a huge decision regarding Royal AM’S membership

Source: Twitter

Key Decision by the Executive Committee

According to sources close to the PSL, the executive committee convened to deliberate on Royal AM's standing within the league.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After thorough discussions, it was decided that the club’s membership should be revoked. However, this decision is not yet final.

The next step involves gathering all PSL clubs to approve or contest this conclusion.

What This Means for Royal AM

The termination of Royal AM's PSL membership would have far-reaching implications.

The club, owned by businesswoman and socialite Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize, has been a controversial yet dynamic presence in South African football.

If the termination is upheld by the broader PSL body, it could mean Royal AM will no longer participate in top-flight football, potentially being relegated or expelled from the league structure altogether.

Next Steps: Club Approval Pending

The PSL executive committee does not have the sole authority to enforce this decision.

The final approval must come from a meeting involving all PSL-affiliated clubs, where they will vote on whether to ratify the executive committee’s recommendation.

Until then, Royal AM's future remains uncertain, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the final verdict.

Reactions from the Football Community

Meanwhile, club officials have yet to issue an official response to the announcement.

Football fans and analysts have reacted with mixed emotions to the news.

Some see this as a justified move given the club’s past controversies, while others believe Royal AM has brought entertainment and competitive flair to the PSL.

@SoccerFanaticZA tweeted,

Finally, the PSL is taking action. Royal AM's antics have been a stain on our football.

@Thandi_M posted,

This is unfair to the players and supporters. Royal AM brought excitement to the league!

@Kabelo_89 commented,

Rules are rules. If Royal AM violated them, they must face the consequences.

@LeboLoyal shared,

Sad day for KZN football. Hoping for a resolution that keeps Royal AM in the PSL.

@FootballGuruSA observed,

This decision will set a precedent. Clubs must adhere to the PSL's regulations.

@Zanele_Sporty wrote,

Royal AM brought flair and drama. The league will be dull without them.

@MusaTheAnalyst noted,

While entertaining, off-field behavior matters. The PSL is right to act.

Andile Mpisane’s Carefree Dancing Amidst Royal AM’s Uncertainty

Briefly News previously reported that Andile Mpisane, the son of Royal AM’s former owner Shauwn Mkhize, was spotted dancing and appearing unbothered despite the serious financial struggles and unpaid players at the club.

Source: Briefly News