The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are embarking on a two-day march to protest the 2024 election results

The party's Gauteng spokesperson, Abel Tau, argued that the Democratic Alliance should not have got more votes

South Africans were amused with the party's repeated claims that they were robbed during the elections

uMkhonto weSizwe Party members are embarking on a two-day walk to protest the result of the 2024 elections. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party maintains that the 2024 National Elections were not free and fair.

The party has long since maintained that its votes were stolen, arguing that they did much better than the results revealed. Party leader Jacob Zuma first made the claims in December 2024.

Some party members have now embarked on a two-day walk to the Constitutional Court to hand over a memorandum regarding the election results.

MK Party embark on 14-hour walk

MK Party member Bonginkosi Khanyile announced on social media that he would be leading the “Where Is My Vote” walk on Monday, 31 March 2025. The group started at 8 am from Pretoria Central to Alexandra Township.

On day two of the walk, which falls on 1 April, the members will march from Alexandra Township to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. The two-day walk is expected to take over 14 hours.

You can view the official post about the walk below.

MK Party questions how they lost to the Democratic Alliance

One of the reasons why the party believes the election results were rigged is because of the performance of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA achieved 6,961,361 votes which equated to 21.81%, while the MK Party received 4,584,864 votes, which equated to 14.58%. MK’s Gauteng Spokesperson Abel Tau stated that this wasn’t possible that the DA would outperform Jacob Zuma’s movement.

“It does not make numerical or statistical sense that the DA (Democratic Alliance), even if it brings out 100% of its voter base, will do better than uMkhonto weSizwe, Tau argued.

The MK Party members plan to hand over a memorandum at the Constitutional Court following their two-day march. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

On 12 December 2024, Nathi Nhleko and Floyd Shivambu detailed how the party was robbed.

SA weighs in on MK Party’s claims

The party’s plans elicited hilarious responses from social media users, as many laughed at their assertions that votes were stolen.

Joel Tshabalala said:

“They can march all day, but we know the truth. Those who are marching are poorer than the ones who organised that march. Let's be honest, guys. Who voted for MK to be in power?

Sedick October stated:

“The MK vote went to the Guptas.”

Ben Collinet added:

“This will be a waste of time. Everything is captured by the ANC. They must rather go to Nkandla and enjoy the day next to Zuma's pool.”

Jonas AJ joked:

“They must go protest in KZN. Isn't that their country? Maybe they can march to Durban, their capital city🤣.”

Sydney LeletleTebele Oa Mazibu claimed:

“Mxm, cheap politicking. No votes were stolen here. JZ can use fools to fight his political battles with the ANC.”

Alfred Tlou asked:

“Hebanna. Didn't they give their vote to Zuma's family?”

Lonwabo Nqanqa stated:

“Waste of energy, time and money. They must just focus on the next local elections.”

MK Party wins Western Cape ward

In a related article, the MK Party won its first ever ward in the Western Cape, winning a by-election in Ward 1 of the Saldanha Bay municipality.

Briefly News reported that Zuma's movement beat the African National Congress and Patriotic Alliance to secure victory in the ward.

South Africans were unsure how to feel about the win, with some saying that it was a good thing that the ANC or DA didn't win.

Source: Briefly News