The African National Congress (ANC) has officially launched its new smart membership cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new cards used advanced technology to prevent fraud

South Africans roasted the ANC for the new cards, saying it was the only smart thing in the party

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans have had a good laugh as the ANC has launched its new smart membership card. Image: @MYANC (X)/ TheGoodBrigade

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG - The African National Congress (ANC) is embracing technology with the launch of its new smart membership card.

The new cards, which were unveiled at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, will be rolled members across the country.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the rollout of the cards was part of the organisation’s renewal programme. He made the comments at the meeting on Friday, 28 March 2025, at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

New card to help prevent fraud

The president stated that by making use of advanced technology, they were enabling and encouraging members to participate more actively and effectively in the party's activities.

He also noted that the new cards would help prevent fraud and gatekeeping (the manipulation of membership lists for political advantage).

“Gatekeeping has been one of the ills, one of the very corrupt ways that have been used to manipulate our membership, to get to members to be compromised in terms of being associated with the ANC.

“This will stop. The card will enable the movement to attract the most capable and the most committed into its ranks,” Ramaphosa stated.

Ramaphosa praises introduction of new card

The president also noted how nice the card looked, saying it enabled members to feel proud to be part of the ANC.

“I can safely say there is no card like this in the world," he stated.

He added that the rollout was a historic moment for members, who were the most important people in the organisation.

You can watch parts of his speech below.

South Africans find ANC cards hilarious

Social media users were left amused by the smart membership card, sharing their hilarious thoughts about it.

Shawn Purves suggested:

“Try sorting out the driving license cards first.”

Gary Philp stated:

“Pity they can’t unveil a new smart president.”

Pieter Van Kraayenburg said:

“Smart card for stupid people. Why pay the ANC staff their salaries if you can print new smart cards?”

Lynette Fisher added:

“How many millions did it cost the taxpayers? Not a smart idea. That's wasteful expenditure.”

Julian Knight asked:

“Can you get a discount at Checkers and Woolies? Is it a Visa card too?”

Nico van der Merwe suggested:

“Where are these cards printed? Help the driver's licence guys. Their machine is on last legs.”

Sham Moodley said:

“The words smart and ANC cannot be used in the same sentence. It is a contradiction.”

Johan Van Rensburg joked:

“At least something in the ANC is smart now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News