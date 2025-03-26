Leon Schreiber has warned that corrupt officials in the department would face the full force of the law

The Homes Affairs Minister noted that the new systems would prevent corruption at the country's borders

South Africans are hopeful that the department can get back on track with the minister in charge

Dr Leon Schreiber has issued a stern warning to corrupt officials, and South Africans are hopeful that he actually means what he says.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

There is no place to hide for corrupt officials within the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) ranks.

That’s according to DHA Minister Dr Leon Schreiber, who issued a stern warning to officials engaging in illegal activities.

Dr Schreiber stated that the department would leave no stone unturned in a bid to rid the department of corruptions.

No fear or favour for corrupt officials

During the launch of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) in Pretoria on 25 March 2025, the minister stated that officials engaging in corruption would face the full might of the law.

“Our message also makes it clear that we apply the rule of law without fear or favour,” he said.

He added that the department was also committed to upgrading its systems to help detect and prevent corruption as well. He explained that as long as there were manual paper-based processes, there were opportunities for corruption to exist.

The department has been plagued over the years with numerous cases of officials selling documents to foreigners or accepting bribes at the border to let illegal immigrants into the country.

The minister stated that the new Smart ID card would help root out fraud and corruption experienced with the green ID book.

Source: Getty Images

Schreiber says a computer can’t be bribed

The minister also stated that the green ID books would be phased out and replaced with the more secure Smart ID card while they were also automating entry and exit at the country’s ports of entry.

On 8 January 2025 it was reported that South Africa is the number one country on the continent when it comes to identity document fraud.

“No more papers that can go missing or be manipulated. No more photo-swopping on green ID books. No more bribing an immigration officer to manipulate an outcome, or to gain entry into the country illegally because you cannot bribe a computer and an electronic gate,” the minister announced

South Africans support Schreiber’s statement

Social media users were happy that something would be done, with some even offering suggestions about what needed to be done.

Thando Yvonne said:

“Since this guy became Minister of Home Affairs, things are a bit easier. He has my support. I spent 20 minutes at Home Affairs doing my passport.”

Thulani Mashabane stated:

“I support every fight against corruption.”

Melanie Castle added:

“Let's hope. Corruption has to stop. At every level.”

Piranakabridgie Noxolo exclaimed:

“Please, no time to talk now, we want action.”

Nsindiso Nyawose said:

“DA is the only party that is serious about fighting corruption. They'll always have my vote.

Richard Young asked:

“Why can’t the Home Affairs not use fingerprint identification? The banks use it. Pensions should use it also.”

Mthimbolo IBhele suggested:

“Throw them behind bars. Our country is a mess because of them.”

Home Affairs blamed for SASSA losing R140 million

In a related article, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) blamed the blamed the DHA for a blunder.

SASSA confirmed that that R140 million was paid to dead beneficiaries over the course of a year.

Briefly News reported that dead recipients were paid out 75,000 times, leading to the huge amont being lost.

