The Department of Home Affairs has encouraged South Africans to switch to the Smart ID Card again, but many are hesitant to do so. Image: ER Lombard/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is number one in Africa when it comes to identity document fraud.

That’s according to Security Strategist Andy Mashaile, who urged the government to do away with the green barcoded ID.

The green barcoded ID, though popular with South Africans, is considered a significant security risk.

Home Affairs encourages citizens to get new IDs

Speaking to SABC News, Department of Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza advised South Africans to migrate to the new Smart ID Card.

“The green barcoded ID is subject to identity theft and also credit fraud. It can also be a source of duplicate cases, and that is why we are asking everyone who has the green barcoded ID to move to a Smart ID card,” Nzuza said.

Home Affairs Minister clarifies announcement

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has also clarified the government’s plans for the barcoded IDS, saying that the government is focused on making Smart ID cards widely accessible before phasing out the old IDs.

“Home Affairs will work flat-out this year to ensure that all South Africans are able to obtain Smart IDs,” he said.

“It is only after this has been achieved that we will make an official announcement on phasing out of the green ID book,” he added.

Social media has its say

South Africans weighed in on the news, with many saying they would wait until the very end before switching.

@dramadelinquent said:

“I will hold out till the end.”

@Mxoza1 said:

“As long as your smart ID is not combined with the driver’s license, then you can keep preaching, good sir. Me and my green ID are not parting ways.”

@MCleupas stated:

“Well, you have to extend the dates just like you keep on extending the ZEP expiration.”

@Ddawg86 said:

“I would change it provided you make it free. I didn’t lose my ID; you changed it.”

@Malumz360 added:

“We will demand an extension of five years like ZEPs.”

@sbhene_ stated:

“You must come deliver those cards to my door, otherwise I’m not going to go stand in those Long queues.”

@eziboi101 asked:

“How can you force us? Home Affairs offices, you are stuck there for most of the day. Unless we get digital IDs, I don't want to go in there.”

