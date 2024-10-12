The Department of Home Affairs is encouraging all South Africans to switch from the green ID book to the new Smart ID Card

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber revealed that the green ID books were more vulnerable to fraud

South Africans refuse to switch to the new cards unless they don't have to pay the R140 fee to apply for it

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is once more encouraging citizens to switch to the new Smart ID Cards.

DHA has been on a drive to encourage South Africans to make the switch, but not everyone is keen.

Many have stated that they would hang onto their green ID book until it was no longer valid.

Minister encourages citizens to switch

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber recently urged South Africans to make the switch, saying that green barcoded IDs are a target for criminals.

“The green ID book is specifically the one that is very vulnerable to fraud. And so that is why we are encouraging people, if they are able to, to get the Smart ID Card because it is a more secure document,” he said.

He added that, from their side, they would do more to enable people to obtain the new card.

This includes finding new ways to expand Home Affairs’ presence.

“The ultimate aim is to deliver Home Affairs at home by introducing digital channels. People can use facial recognition and biometrics to protect their identity and use that channel to order any documents they need,” he explained.

South Africans aren’t keen to switch

Tdee ZA said:

“So, the government expects me to use my R370 to change my ID book? I can't eat the smart card. I'll change my ID the day their smartcard is free.”

Msizi Hlophe added:

“Tell me when it's free to change to the smart card.”

Lesego Mothobi said:

“My green book is still fresh. Not changing it anytime soon. Plus, we have wicked Home Affairs officials who give them out to foreigners, so they are also a vulnerability.”

Papao Blessing le Mmathapelo added:

“They should've said that if you have a green book, the smart card is free.”

Vusi Ncedo Lwandle Mdunge stated:

“I'll only change it when it's free.”

Maevo Sebola said:

“I give you the green ID book. You give me a Smart ID Card. Simple.”

Corruption exposed at Department of Home Affairs

Briefly News previously reported on the rampant corruption taking place within the Department of Home Affairs.

Foreign nationals were found to be paying DHA officials to acquire a birth certificate or passport.

A birth certificate was sold for as much as R1 000, while foreign nationals paid as much as R45 000 for a passport.

