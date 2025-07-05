Hundreds of homes were destroyed in Cape Town during the recent floods, which accompanied the severe weather

The South African Weather Service warned that the weather in the Western Cape will get worse as more rain is expected

Roads were closed and South Africans shared their views on the flooding in anticipation of more rainfall

Cape Town floods resulted in thousands losing their homes. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Residents of Cape Town must brace themselves as more rainfall is expected to hit the city. This was after days of severe weather, which left thousands homeless.

Cape Town floods leave thousands without homes

According to TimesLIVE, almost 4000 residents were badly affected when more than 800 homes were destroyed. Several roads were flooded by the severe rainfall which the Western and Northern Capes experienced from 3 to 4 July 2025.

The Vygieskraal canal's banks burst and it caused notable damage. About 500 structures were destroyed in the Vykieskraal Informal Settlement and 2000 people were affected. a total of 150 RDP houses were destroyed, affecting 750 prople, and 200 structures were destroyed in Haji Ebrahim Crescent, and this affexted 1,000 people.

More rain is expected

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall in Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape. More rainfall in the low-lying areas is expected.

It also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for the west coast stretching across the Western and Eastern Cape provinces. Snowfall is expected to fall in the central parts of the Eastern Cape including Cradock and Graaf-Reinet, as SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning.

It will continue to rain in Cape Town, causing floods. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent weather

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal recently experienced snowfall between 7 and 10 June. The severe weather resulted in heavy flooding, which killed over 100 people in the Eastern Cape and displaced 6000 people.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs declared the floods a national disaster as rescue teams worked to find those who were killed by the floods. The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, said that the government considering giving flood victims a grant to help them rebuild their homes.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post shared their views.

Nkanyiso KaDemazane said:

"May those affected be safe."

Lorraine Stemmet said:

"God, please be with us in the storm."

MJ Qhali Fusi said:

"This climate change is hectic, and even those who know weather are confused."

Hilmer Kruger said:

"Once houses are erected in wetlands, don't complain."

Thulani Lazi Jange Ncobeni said:

"I'm tired of this rain. I'm sure the ANC has corrupted the clouds."

Source: Briefly News