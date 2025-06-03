Temperatures in South Africa are expected to drop drastically in the next few weeks, and this could result in snow

Snow Report SA predicted that snow could fall in most of the provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and others

The intensity of the snow could range from light to heavy in parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans must prepare for a bitterly cold week between 7 and 10 June 2025, as snow could fall in most parts of the country.

Which parts of the country will get snow?

According to Snow Report SA, a significant amount of snow is expected in the country from 7 to 10 June. Most of the provinces, including the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, North West, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga, could experience snow. Neighbouring country Lesotho could also experience snowfall.

Some parts of the country, including the northern part of the Eastern Cape and areas surrounding Lesothocould experience intense snow. These include parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Parts of Gauteng, including Johannesburg, could experience snow. The N3 to Durban will experience snow, and this could disrupt the upcoming Comrades Marathon.

Why does it snow in South Africa?

According to IOL, snowfall in areas like Gauteng is not a common occurrence as Gauteng is known for its dry criminate and mild winters. However, when cold air masses from the south and east converge with a low-pressure system that moves across the region, the system clashes, and it results in snow. The snow is formed by the freezing temperatures combined with the moist air.

What you need to know about snow in South Africa

South Africans were baffled when numerous provinces in the country experienced snow on 21 September 2024 during the spring season

Heavy snow blanketed parts of Lesotho and South Africa, and it affected motorists; staff from a ski resort rescued 15 taxi passengers who were stuck in the snow

South Africans shared pictures of themselves enjoying the snowy weather in parts of the country, and these included pictures of snowmen and netizens playing with snow

More snow fell on 28 September, and the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa slammed the government for not being prepared for snow

South Africans were amused when the Eastern Cape experienced snow a month later, while most of the country experienced heat waves

5 provinces hit with cold fronts

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the country experienced two cold fronts, which struck the country on 20 May 2025. The cold conditions resulted in rain and caused localised flooding.

The temperatures dropped drastically in areas like the northern parts of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape. Parts of the country also experienced snowfall.

