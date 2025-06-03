Global site navigation

Snow Is Expected in Parts of South Africa for a Week From 7 to 10 June 2025
South Africa

Snow Is Expected in Parts of South Africa for a Week From 7 to 10 June 2025

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • Temperatures in South Africa are expected to drop drastically in the next few weeks, and this could result in snow
  • Snow Report SA predicted that snow could fall in most of the provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and others
  • The intensity of the snow could range from light to heavy in parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a journalist at Briefly News in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Snow is expected to fall in parts of South Africa
The country could expect snow in most of the provinces of South Africa. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans must prepare for a bitterly cold week between 7 and 10 June 2025, as snow could fall in most parts of the country.

Which parts of the country will get snow?

According to Snow Report SA, a significant amount of snow is expected in the country from 7 to 10 June. Most of the provinces, including the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, North West, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga, could experience snow. Neighbouring country Lesotho could also experience snowfall.

Some parts of the country, including the northern part of the Eastern Cape and areas surrounding Lesothocould experience intense snow. These include parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Parts of Gauteng, including Johannesburg, could experience snow. The N3 to Durban will experience snow, and this could disrupt the upcoming Comrades Marathon.

Why does it snow in South Africa?

According to IOL, snowfall in areas like Gauteng is not a common occurrence as Gauteng is known for its dry criminate and mild winters. However, when cold air masses from the south and east converge with a low-pressure system that moves across the region, the system clashes, and it results in snow. The snow is formed by the freezing temperatures combined with the moist air.

Most of the provinces in South Africa could experience snow during the weekend
Snow could fall in South Africa during the weekend. Image: Wikus de Wet/ AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about snow in South Africa

