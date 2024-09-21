Five South African provinces were recently affected by terrible freezing weather in the middle of spring

KZN and Gauteng national roads have been badly affected by increasingly icy temperatures across the country

Online users have taken to social media to share their experiences with the snowy weather, and many had jokes

The latest snowfall in South Africa surprised many. Residents posted their reactions on social media to the thick snow on the N3 in KZN and other areas.

South Africans went out to enjoy the snow in the KZN and Gauteng areas. Image: @SimthoBiyela / @iNtokazi_P / X

Source: Twitter

Many people discussed the significance of snowfall in spring. Online users shared their speculations about the bizarre weather.

Snow hits South Africa

Social media posts show that people were not expecting snow to hit various areas in South Africa One online user, @tuwayz, shared his experience of being stuck on the road due to the snow. See his post below:

South Africans admire snowfall

Many people took to social media and discussed how bizarre it was that there was snow. Others reacted to posts from residents who experienced snowfall. One group of guys shared beers with their snowman. Another woman created a snowman and shared stunning photos. Read people's comments and see the photos below:

@Nkomedlayodwa said:

"Snow might be an inconvenience, but it is the coolest thing to experience, even better, out of the whole continent, only in SA🙌"

@bozzie_t commented:

"I could not believe my eyes when I saw pics and videos last night"

@lehakoewarona joked:

"We might prolong our winter at this point. Winter will start mid June until October."

@tembakhumalo was amused:

"Why not grab a few beers with Mr. Snowman in the process? Sounds like something straight from the bucket list."

@Faithgiver was worried:

"I hope the guys will be fine come Monday ( this looks like an invitation to Flu)..."

@IlovergurI was also concerned:

"Global warming is really right in our faces."

Joburg snow freezes clothes out to dry

Briefly News previously reported that a lady based in Joburg showed people a video proving just how cold it is The woman was determined to try and dry laundry, and she hung her clothes during the snowy weather.

The video of her clothes on the washing line received over 27,000 likes. People also made hundreds of hilarious comments about the snow.

A TikTokker @vee_beee.05 showed people what happened to her clothes when she hung out during freezing temperatures. The woman filmed a video showing that her clothes seemed frozen.

Source: Briefly News