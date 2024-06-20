Footage of a deadly serpent found on a little girl's bed shocked many online users, and the clip went viral

A gentleman can be seen in the video trying to remove the reptile, and it gathered over 2.8 million views

The online community reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A deadly snake was found in a little girl's bed in Australia, and a video of its removal has gone viral on social media.

A venomous snake was found in a little girl's bed in Australia in a TikTok video. Image: Ken Griffiths/ Getty Images and @cbsnews/TikTok

Source: UGC

Deadly snake removed from little girl's bed

The footage shared by @cbsnews on the video platform shows a man in a girl's room trying to remove a venomous snake that had curled up in a child’s bed.

The gentleman successfully removed the Red-bellied black snake, which he grabbed with his bear hand and a stick on the other hand. He then placed it on the floor, curling into the net.

According to the @cbsnews TikTok post, the Red-bellied black snake based on the Australian Museum is among the most common snakes found on Australia's east coast and is known to bite several people annually.

Within a day of its publication, it had over 2.8 million viewers and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users react to the video

People were shocked by the footage and expressed their thoughts in the comments section, saying:

Mister Hypnosis shared:

"Nope, I'm selling the house and going far away from there!"

Fattyjesus expressed:

"Yep, another reason not to go to Australia."

Blonde wrote:

"You’re so brave, sir!"

Em replied:

"Everything is Aus is deadly."

Tammy added:

"I would have died literally thank god it didn't bite anyone."

Kittykat94 simply said:

"If I was that little girl, I would have a fear of beds now."

Massive snake invades student accommodation in a video, leaving SA Stunned

Briefly News previously reported that one massive snake invaded a student accommodation, which astonished many people online, and the clip went viral.

The footage shared by @zandiey458 on the video platform shows the snake lying on the window of a student accommodation. The clip baffled many and became a viral hit on TikTok, capturing the attention of netizens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News