One lady took to social media to showcase how she got kicked by a giraffe, and the clip left peeps in laughter

The TikTok clip captured the attention of online users, gathering many views, likes and comments

The animals's antics amused netizens as they flooded the comments sections with laughter

One amusing clip making rounds on the internet has left many people in stitches, and the video went viral.

A lady amused netizens after getting kicked by a giraffe while walking in a TikTok video. Image: @musiiwaconneth

Source: TikTok

Woman goes on a walk with a giraffe and ends up getting kicked

One lady was excited that she formed a friendship with a giraffe, but that relationship quickly turned sour in seconds. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @musiiwaconneth, can be seen enjoying her time at the game park.

The young woman shared a clip on the video platform where she unveiled herself walking with the tallest animal. However, as they walked together, the giraffe did not seem entirely pleased by the lady being next to him. The woman was thrilled to be so close to the animal. At the end of the video, she gets kicked by the giraffe, leaving peeps in stitches.

@musiiwaconneth's footage amused online users and became a hit on TikTok, gearing over 460K views, thousands of likes, and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens crack jokes in the comments section

The giraffe's antics entertained the online community. Some rushed to the comment section to poke fun at the woman, while others simply laughed it off.

Pako Motsage said:

"Getting kicked by a giraffe is crazy business!"

TwitterGames expressed:

"No, cause imagine telling someone you got kicked by a giraffe."

Ntsana cracked a joke, saying:

"Bathong it's just a high five."

Tshego Onewang poked fun at the lady, adding:

"That kick was personal!"

Rururonel was amused:

"This is not a laughing matter, but ai I can't help it."

