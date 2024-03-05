A video showing a flamboyant groom sitting on a zebra statue got South Africans buzzing on TikTok

The talkative guy looked very excited to be getting married to his wife, who was standing next to him

Viewers thought the guy was doing too much and stole the spotlight from his beautiful woman

A video of an over-the-top wedding in Limpopo went TikTok viral. Image: @magoshi011

Source: TikTok

So, this wedding video making waves on TikTok got Mzansi netizens talking.

Groom shows excitement on wedding day

The groom, dressed to the nines and sitting on a zebra statue, became a hot topic. His bride was standing right next to him, looking a bit overshadowed.

While the groom lounged on his zebra throne, he had an umbrella to shield himself from the sun. Meanwhile, his poor makoti stood in the scorching heat without any cover.

Wedding video circulates on TikTok

The TikTok video posted by @magoshi011 spread and sparked a debate about the man's personality and style. He couldn't stop talking and made sure all eyes were on him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi talks about newlyweds

Some viewers said the groom's over-the-top antics stole the spotlight from his beautiful bride. Others congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy marriage.

See some comments below:

@Tumi said:

"Meet Moruti Gucci the first man to drive himself at his wedding."

@Massie_24 posted:

"The bride was supposed to be on the zebra though jwale motho shuu seboledi. Azanka ka bona lenyalo ele la monna so ah."

@Phutihope wrote:

"The wife looks bored."

@bellz_mo3 mentioned:

"It is very important for a woman to have her own money in a relationship, very important."

@The_Thupz commented:

"Ke yona is better to cry in a Lamborghini. I feel sorry for the wife."

@usermmsegaecho stated:

"God I don't pray for this kind of a husband. But congratulations to them."

@thegirlthegirls wrote:

"I wish the wife all the best because yoh!"

@keko-AfriKa added:

"She already wants a divorce."

Woman’s Home Affairs wedding goes viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that when fantasising about their dream wedding, many women think of a big luxurious wedding with the perfect location and all their friends and family in attendance.

The process has been known to be stressful and incredibly expensive. However, this young lady proved the contrary as she opted for a much simpler choice by taking a trip to home affairs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News