A stunning lady took to social media where she revealed that she got married at home affairs

The heartwarming video gained significant traction and gave insight into the process of civil marriage

Many people reacted to the clip, with many considering similar budget-friendly weddings over traditional big celebrations

When they fantasize about their dream wedding, many women think of a big luxurious wedding with the perfect location and having all their friends and family in attendance. The process has been known to be stressful and incredibly expensive.

However, this young lady proved the contrary as she opted for a much simple and chapter choice by taking a trip to home affairs.

A South African couple got married at Home Affairs in a viral TikTok video. Image: @resego_charity

Source: TikTok

Woman gets married at home affairs

In a TikTok video posted by @resego_charity, the young lady can be seen standing outside the home affairs office in her stunning white dress, and she paired it with white shoes and a pink bag. As the clip continues, the lovely lady is seen in the private ceremony room with her partner, praying and officiating them as husband and wife.

@resego_charity celebrated the big day with her loved ones in a restaurant. The clip attracted over 98K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

SA claps for the woman

Many online users loved the lady's wise choice as they rushed to her comments to congratulate her and send heartwarming messages.

Queenofthesouth302 said:

"Congratulations, babe, we did the same, and we still together after 10 years. May god bless your beautiful marriage. I’ll inbox my wedding dress pictures it was black."

User wrote:

"Wedding cost-free, God bless your union."

Andile.Khulu added:

"Congratulations, Mrs, all the best to you guys."

Mphozaaa simply said:

"Loved it."

Tana_xx4 commented:

"Love it for you. Congrats."

TikTok video of woman's home affairs marriage goes viral

