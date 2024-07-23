A teenage dad in matric was caught on camera bonding with his during break time

They both attend the same school, which gifts them quality time

Netizens were amazed by their relationship and discussed their thoughts in the comments

A teenage dad who goes by @doe.boygrootman on TikTok amazed the internet with his latest video.

A teenage dad bonded with his daughter in grade R during break time at school. Image: @doe.boygrootman

The young man in matric shared footage of himself and his daughter bonding.

Teen dad in matric plays with daughter in Grade R during break time

We have heard a lot about teen moms and their hustle, but the topic of teenage dads has never been real.

A young man in matric shared a sweet clip of himself and his daughter sharing a cute moment during break time at school. The little princess is in grade R while her dad is in senior year.

Mzansi had a lot of questions to ask regarding the father’s age and why the school has a preschool and a high school. The dad shared the clip on his TikTok and captioned it:

“POV: You were caught on camera again. It’s your boy, Grootman; I’m back with school life.”

Netizens react to teen dad being in same school as daughter

A bond between a teenage father and his daughter in grade R made quite a buzz on TikTok. Netizens had a lot of questions to ask and thoughts to share in the comments:

@𝓞𝓵𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓾🤍 likes the duo's bond:

"Atleast ke present father."

@Sibonisile Dlamini felt proud:

"I love that he is around and still goes to school naye... powerful."

@Gomez_Dr asked for receipts:

"How old was he when this child was conceived?"

@Thane..p asked a serious question:

"So is he allowed to attend iparent's meetings?"

