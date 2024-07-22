A mom on TikTok showed her love for her daughter by giving her a sweet surprise

The 24-year-old single mom stayed up all night turning her living room into a pink dreamland for her little princess

Netizens are proud of the hustling mom and praised her for her kind and meaningful gesture

A hustling single mom on TikTok showed up in the sweetest way for her daughter.

A single mom hustled to make her daughter's birthday special. Image: @entle_moyake

Source: TikTok

The mom, Entle Moyake, melted Mzansi's heart when she surprised her daughter with her sixth birthday.

Single mom gives daughter sweet surprise

Every daughter needs their mom for those cute, girly moments. This mom did not fail to make her princess' day a magical experience.

Entle Moyake, a hustling single mom, made her daughter's sixth birthday magical. She blew up pink balloons that filled their living and topped the magical experience with a dreamy bicycle.

The mom also bought her girl yummy cupcakes with a candle ready for a wish. The thoughtful mom captioned her clip:

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to single mom's kind gesture

Briefly News contacted a clinical psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma, to better understand how crucial a mother's love is. Tuluma highlighted that children thrive with a secure and positive relationship with their mothers. She also added that:

"A mother plays multiple roles in a child's life; she impacts the child's developmental growth socially, emotionally, physically and mentally. When a mother is present for her daughter, she positively impacts all aspects of life."

The little princess was overjoyed when she walked into her sweet dreamland and thanked her mommy by giving her a love-filled hug.

Netizens praised the mom for a job well done:

@Lati praised the super mom:

"You didn't even try hun, you did it, keep going, you are winning."

@queentosome could only imagine the mom's hard work:

"I can imagine the late night that went in to that preparation . You are the best."

@Lerato encouraged the mom to keep going:

"Please don’t stop, some of our inner child are still screaming for that love and care in our adult life. Happy Birthday nana may God bless her."

Source: Briefly News