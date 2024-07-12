A Mzansi lady has been doing her best to hide her pregnancy at work

The pregnant woman, Vuyiswa Msuthu, got caught in her silly act by a clever mate

Her genius spy colleague threw her a cute baby shower at work

A woman who thought she was doing well at hiding her pregnancy got caught red-handed.

A woman hiding her 20-week pregnancy was confronted by her colleague in the cutest way.

The lady thought she had been treading carefully until her colleague pulled off a big surprise at work.

Mzansi woman hides pregnancy

A woman on TikTok revealed her spying colleague. Vuyolwethu Msuthu thought she was hiding her 20-week pregnancy perfectly until a colleague confronted her in the cutest way.

The lovely colleague came to work bearing cute gifts for the expecting mom, including baby clothes and satisfying treats for the lady. After being busted, Msuthu has been freely showing off her baby bump.

The lady captioned her post:

"The very first gift for Baby girl and we did not even know the gender at the time."

Watch the video below:

Pregnancy lady happy at work

Before taking her maternity leave, a woman who had been hiding her twenty-week pregnancy got caught in her silly act. A sweet colleague confronted her in a classy way, busting the lady.

The confrontation came with cute baby gifts and treats to sort out mommy’s cravings. Netizens share an “aw” moment in the comments:

@the valentine vine studied the sweet colleague:

"She’s looking at you like she knew before you even got pregnant."

@Sweet water found the confrontation funny:

"It's giving grandma who can’t see but always knows when you pregnant."

@Zulu Zinzile can't get enough of the confrontation:

"Those eyes say I knew you were pregnant the day the egg split."

@NothandoNgcobo00 shared her unexpected consultation with a random medium:

"I was two months pregnant and hoping for a boy when an old white lady at checkers randomly said aww congratulations it’s a girl. SHES 6 months now."

