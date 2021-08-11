A local taxi driver is receiving praise after courageously putting an end to a robbery in progress

Video footage of the incident shows the taxi driver stepping out of his vehicle and shooting at the suspects before they eventually flee

Briefly News compiled a few of Mzansi's reactions to the incredible display of bravery

A local taxi driver is being celebrated as a hero after miraculously stopping a robbery in progress. The driver bravely stepped out of his Quantum minivan after being hit in the rear by an Uber vehicle attempting to flee from hijackers.

A local taxi driver is being celebrated as a hero after shooting at robbers in the Johannesburg CBD. Images: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Video footage of the dramatic incident is making the rounds on social media and South Africans have commended the taxi driver on his courage.

According to TimesLIVE , the incident took place in Johannesburg CBD at around 2pm. The victim was travelling in a white Toyota Corolla when he came to a stop at a red traffic light.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo described the incident:

“Suddenly four or five suspects approached him, broke car windows and pointed firearms before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone,” said Masondo.

The victim's car then rolled forward, bumping into the taxi.

“The driver of the Quantum got out to check only to be threatened with firearms by the suspects. He drew his licensed firearm and fired shots in the direction of the suspects. The suspects fled the scene,” Masondo added.

According to IOL, the dramatic attempted hijacking took place at the corners of Troye and Albertina Sisulu streets in the Joburg CBD. While trying to apprehend the suspects, the taxi driver was unfortunately shot in the leg and later treated at the scene.

Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder were opened.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

James Moor said:

"I salute this taxi driver. You did a good job indeed by saving a father, a husband, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, a friend and also by saving a human being's life."

Matjie Jafta said:

"Well done to the awesome taxi driver."

Gordon Peter said:

"Great work taxi driver, that is what we need in our country, working together and saving our community. Thank God, no deaths."

Rudzie-Runa Mudau said:

"Thank you for being your brother’s keeper."

