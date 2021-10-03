“Criminals Have Declared War”: SAPS Shutdown Robbery at Petrol Station, SA Proud

SAPS are celebrating a huge triumph after shutting down an attempted robbery at a Plettenberg Bay petrol station

Police responded promptly and a shootout broke out between the cops and robbers

Mzansi headed to the comments section, thanking SAPS members for their speedy response

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The South African Police Force is celebrating a big win after apprehending 3 robbery suspects and fatally wounding another at a filling station near Plettenberg Bay.

SAPS are celebrating a huge triumph after shutting down an attempted robbery at a Plettenberg Bay petrol station. Images: @SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At approximately 5:00 on Sunday, 3 October 2021 a group of at least five armed suspects entered a shop, hoping to steal cellphones and other valuable items off garage staff.

Heading online, SAPS shared this report:

" A group of at least five armed suspects entered a shop attached to a filling station along the N2 highway at the entrance to The Crags between Plettenberg Bay and the Tsitsikamma toll gates. They proceeded to rob the staff of cellphones and took an undisclosed amount of cash."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Police members promptly responded and a shootout ensued with suspects firing at police. One suspect was fatally wounded and another sustained gunshot wounds," they captioned the post in part.

Three suspects are currently in police custody while another is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. Police have also confiscated a getaway vehicle and are on the lookout for at least one more suspect.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news below:

Eric Scholtz said:

"Man in blue you make us proud. Thank you for your service to the community. You stand in the gap for our safety we salute you."

Kgosi Bogosi said:

"Clearly, criminals have declared war against the state and its citizens. I wonder why SAPS still see it fit to arrest tsotsis who attempted to kill them instead of sending them to the cemetery. I wonder why the SAPS treats criminals as VIP."

Larry Pip Freeman said:

"Give those cops a double bonus..."

Dikgang Tsele said:

"Good work SAPS we appreciate your hard work men and women in blue keep on doing good work to protect people. May God bless you all."

Moshe Shakes said:

"You can't open fire to the police and think it's gonna end well good work to the brave officers who risked their lives to apprehend those suspects."

Mbhoni Erasmus said:

"This is the kind of swift response we always expect from the police and security response in each and every armed business robbery."

Haibo: Video shows robbery at KZN jeweller, SA stunned as guard fatally wounded

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of an incredibly dramatic Kwa-Zulu Natal robbery has stunned the internet. It's reported at least 10 armed men entered Damjee's Jewellers located in Gateway mall at about 2:21 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The men then ordered employees to get on the ground before leaving with a trolley full of jewellery, opening fire on a security guard on their path.

According to East Coast Radio, the unidentified security officer had been shot in the abdomen before being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries, with officials confirming his death on Friday night.

Heading online, Twitter user @Abramjee shared a few clips of the dramatic incident.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Nyanomtu said:

"Look how face masks help their cause."

@tourist_ms said:

"Hhaybo their attire."

@Theks15054202 said:

"From my observation. Normally the doors of jewellery store are always closed or there should be burglar door. Secondly, you can see the first two guys are suspicious with their clothing style. Lastly Gateway mall has been a target for the past few months. The store manager needs to be extra careful."

@MholiShinga said:

"The shortage of policemen plays a huge role in these incidents and it's sad because the government doesn't recruit more policemen. And it seems they didn't learn from the past looting outbreak. mxm."

@roekshana0 said:

"Who's monitoring the CCTV and why do they not respond asap with guns blazing !!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za