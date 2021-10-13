Daylight Robbery: 7 Suspects Taken Into Custody, Cops Foil Heist

The police successfully acted on information that led to the arrest of seven suspects who were allegedly going to commit a crime

The Crime Intelligence Unit acted on information that a gang was preparing to rob a chain store in Sandton

Seven men were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit crime, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition and possession of a hijacked vehicle, amongst other crimes

SANDTON - The police swooped in on a gang of seven suspects who were on their way to allegedly rob a chain store in Woodmead, Sandton.

The men were arrested while in possession of an unlicensed gun and a car that was believed to be hijacked.

The Crime Intelligence Unit obtained actionable information on the alleged robbery and moved in before the crime could take place.

The police arrested seven suspects who were allegedly on the way to commit a possible violent crime. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The seven men will be charged with conspiracy to commit crime, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition and possession of a hijacked vehicle, amongst other crimes.

In addition to the arrest of the seven allegedly crooks, the police also arrested a 50-year-old woman during a raid in Alexandria. She was in possession of an estimated 100 rounds of ammunition and four unlicenced firearms.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the successful arrest

Veronica Madima:

"That's what we wanted to hear, police we are very proud of you guys may God protect and increase your wisdom in Jesus name I pray amen and amen."

Dennis Edwin Bessick:

"Wow, our police us doing a great job now .....I Salute you ..... but I have second thoughts for our police minister ..."

Violet Goosen:

"Wow, awesome time to put them away. Now for the rest of the court to complete the job successfully. It's the only way we will see results.

I feel as you were tipped off to catch the culprits would it only be fair to financially tip off your informers."

