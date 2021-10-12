A group of men are in police custody following the alleged murder of a Cape Town man last week

The incident occurred following an apparent road rage spat escalating, during which the motorist was stabbed

Mzansi social media users have since reacted to the news story in shock and disbelief

Three men have been arrested for the alleged killing of a motorist following a road rage incident in Cape Town.

The incident happened after a motor vehicle accident led to an argument that escalated before turning fatal on Tuesday, 12 October.

A Cape Town motorist has been allegedly killed during an apparent road rage incident. Image: Charlotte Fortin.

Source: UGC

TimesLIVE reported that the incident was caught on a bodycam worn by a public safety officer attached to the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).

Reports suggest the vehicle the three suspects were driving collided with another vehicle not far from the Castle of Good Hope.

"The driver of the other vehicle gave chase on foot and stood in front of the suspects’ vehicle to prevent them from driving off [after they attempted to flee the scene of the accident]," said CCID spokesperson Sharon Sorour-Morris.

“The officer who was patrolling nearby rushed to the scene, switched on his body-worn camera and called for backup when the suspects started looking for implements with which to allegedly assault the other driver,” said Sorour-Morris.

Knife used in stabbing

Briefly News understands one of the men took out a large knife before the other driver was stabbed in the shoulder, after which the suspects fled the scene in their car.

"The victim was treated at the scene of the crime and then taken to hospital but died of his wounds the next day," explained Sorour-Morris, who said police traced the suspects to Masiphumelele, a township on the Cape Peninsula.

“The three suspects were arrested for murder and are being held at the police station in Cape Town Central,” added Hendricks.

“All items that can be seen on the body-worn camera footage, including the knife set, the wheel spanner, clothing worn by the suspects and the car involved in the accident were seized by the SAPS.”

Saffas rocked by act of violence

The news of the incident has caused a stir online, with Mzansi's social media community reacting in shock. Below are a few comments.

@Lunga Mdletshe said:

"Well done to all role players who were involved in bringing the suspects behind bars. Now it's up to the mighty court of law."

@Ngezi Cromza wrote:

"The anger towards each other as humans is traumatic."

@Juvy King Monyela added:

"Sadly, they gonna get R1500 bail, the case is gonna drag for 5 years and they will walk out free... mxm."

@Refentse Madiba offered:

"Body Cams need to be standard amongst traffic officers and police."

@Duba Ka Mthimkhulu Wesibini noted:

"Body cams should be Mandatory for all law enforcement agencies on the field."

@Preacher Hlophe mentioned:

"Why did the police officer switch on the body cam? The body should be on at all times. It's nonsense that he had to switch it on."

Source: Briefly.co.za