“Terrible”: JHB Cyclist Crushed to Death by Drunk Taxi Driver, He Tries to Flee

A Johannesburg cyclist has been crushed to death following a gruesome accident near Kelvin Road

According to reports, a drunk taxi driver had crashed into the cyclist before driving off with him still trapped underneath the vehicle

South Africans were saddened by the tragic news and headed to the comments section to voice their thoughts

A Johannesburg cyclist was crushed to death on Sunday morning after being hit and dragged by a speeding minibus taxi. It's reported the driver was drunk when the accident occurred.

A Johannesburg cyclist was crushed to death on Sunday morning after being hit and dragged by a drunk minibus taxi driver. Image: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The incident took place at around 7 am on Bowling Avenue, near Kelvin Road.

Speaking with News 24, Netcare 911 reported that the accident was so horrific even hardened emergency workers were shocked by it.

The injured cyclist was dragged "for over half a kilometre" before members of the public stopped the vehicle, says Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbs.

The injured man had been trapped underneath the speeding taxi and sustained severe injuries. Hydraulic tools were used to free him but the cyclist's injuries were far too intense and he was declared dead at the scene.

It's reported the drunk taxi driver tried to flee.

Social media users were really saddened by the horrific news. Read some of the social media reactions below:

@Basmaria said:

"This is disgusting. If we want people to cycle then we should institute laws similar to European countries where cyclists always have the right of way."

@jeffjenc said:

"We are not dealing with rational human beings here."

@AR_Govender said:

"My sincerest condolences to the family and friends. In a country where taxis are a law unto themselves; nothing is going to bring the cyclist back."

@RealityStriker said:

"Terrible. I remember Alex from my time at Standard Bank. RIP."

@IamThabZAR said:

"He intended to drive away...Scary stuff!"

@MothoNnete said:

"You hit a person and continue to drag him/her for half a KM?"

@McKinonInc said:

"Murder charge!"

Traffic officer in Gauteng dies after being crushed by 'unroadworthy' taxi

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a traffic officer in Gauteng was killed after an unroadworthy minibus taxi reportedly crashed into a roadblock on the R551 regional route.

Officer Moses Mathebula, who is understood to have been deployed at the Vereeniging regional offices, died at what was a roadside safety campaign aimed at checking vehicle safety, among others, on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported that Faith Mazibuko, the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, indicated the taxi had a sudden mechanical issue that impeded the driver from applying the brakes on time.

Mathebula was crushed by the vehicle as the driver attempted to manoeuvre it to the side but swerved back onto the road in the line of the officer.

“The taxi driver tried to swerve onto the left shoulder to avoid other queueing vehicles but pulled back on the road and crashed into the officer,” said Mazibuko.

According to The South African, other officers rushed their injured colleague to the critical care unit of the Clinix Naledi-Nkanyezi Private Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Source: Briefly.co.za