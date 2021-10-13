The streets of Shallcross in Durban resembled an action movie following an alleged assassination attempt

The incident reportedly involved the son-in-law of slain Durban drug kingpin 'Teddy Mafia'

CCTV footage emerged online on Wednesday, immediately sparking reactions from social media users

An alleged hit caught on camera reportedly involving the son-in-law of slain Durban drug kingpin 'Teddy Mafia' is doing the rounds on social media.

The brazen attempted assassination happened in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Wednesday, according to a TimesLIVE report.

The alleged assassination attempt of slain Durban drug lord 'Teddy Mafia's' son in law has rocked the suburb of Shallcross. Image: @orrin417.

The area first came into the spotlight in January after the decapitated bodies of two men were set alight following Yaganathan Pillay's assassination.

In the latest attempted hit, Kesavan Naidoo was allegedly shot twice as he sat in his white Toyota Fortuner.

Failed assassination captured on CCTV

In the CCTV footage seen by Briefly News, a woman had just disembarked from the vehicle before a group of armed men pounced.

It was reported that Naidoo was being transported by his driver, with both men subsequently sustaining gunshot wounds.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday afternoon as Saffas reacted to the shocking incident.

Incident shocks online community

Briefly News has since compiled reactions from various posts online.

@Mokgethi Moroe wrote:

"If he died from the hit Bheki will probably say, the pothole stood in his way to drive off and survive."

@Sboh Ndlovu said:

"Well that the end of him you survive 1shooting the second shooting is loading and it will end him."

@Abz Ndala added:

"Yo movie!! Mabaphungulane, there's just too many of them anyway. Sacela the next movie ibe phakathi ku ANC."

@Sifiso Tshangisa Vayi remarked:

"The 'EL Teddy' cartel!!! Leave the Province bro you won't survive they won't stop until the job is complete....mmmhhh...I can provide refuge at a price though."

@MC Blekbongz Goodwilson observed:

"Assassination! Nonsense! Why attaching such respect to cruel people."

@Thozama Mzileni offered:

"As law-abiding citizens, we survive that on a daily basis, nothing new here."

@Xolani Chonco mentioned:

"DA must and put a post by his house. Call him a hero and media will call it breaking news."

