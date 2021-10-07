Police Minister Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba shared a video of Minister Bheki Cele speaking out about the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen

Cele was far from impressed by Steenhuisen's comments on the controversial DA campaigning posters plastered in Phoenix, north of Durban

The Minister referred to the leader of the official opposition party as a "political criminal" and a "thug" which garnered quite the response from South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - -Minister of Police Bheki Cele has raised concerns surrounding the DA's local government election campaign posters that have been put up in Phoenix, north of Durban. Cele was speaking on Wednesday, 6 October during a street imbizo which followed complaints of excessive levels of crime in the community.

"I have always had my doubts about John Steenhuisen. I don't have doubts now. I'm flabbergasted about it. To me, he is nothing else but a thug, he is a political criminal and the nation must deal with him as such.

"He has no conscious, he has no brains what so ever for him not to find a problem with what happened in Phoenix." said Cele.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele shared an emotion-rife message about his thoughts on the John Steenhuisen and the DA's posters in Phoenix. Image: Jaco Marais/Foto24 and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cele speaks openly about his opinions on Steenhuisen

In a post shared to Twitter by Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, Cele can be heard sharing his thoughts on the controversial posters and Steenhuisen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans respond with mixed opinions about Cele's message to Steenhuisen

@SentientPotato8 said:

"56 people get murdered every day over here, so what?"

@Mzilikaziwam shared:

"Flabbergasted - really? #Phoenix wow!!!"

@THETJi1 believes:

"Not often I agree with Cele but he's sincere in this reaction."

@zeddarcee tweeted:

"#Cele gave an accurate description of himself when attempting to smear #Steenhuisen about the #posters. #votethemout."

@PeterDermauw added:

"Hahahaha... A brainless thug like ANC's Bheki Cele calling DA's John Steenhuisen a brainless thug takes the cake!"

Phoenix: DA's Steenhuisen won't seek forgiveness for controversial posters

Previously, Briefly News reported that Steenhuisen revealed he would not be seeking forgiveness for the posters that were placed on poles in Phoenix, north of Durban. The party is facing intense criticism and being accused of fuelling racial tension.

Two posters placed vertically went viral on social media as South Africans discussed the DA's unique way of campaigning.

An image of the posters was shared to social media by @Eusebius. Phoenix has been making national headlines since the civil unrest in July.

South Africa's response to the controversial matter

@palesa_morudu said:

"If only it was that simple to analyse what happened in Phoenix, that there were only racists and heroes."

@CirocDavid asked:

"@IECSouthAfrica is this allowed taking into consideration that those people in Phoenix killed unarmed black people. Does IEC endorse violence as long as it's committed by anyone but Indigenous Africans?"

@mamcewan shared:

"Not sure I agree but in reality, it is a municipal election and not a general election. Target what matters to the community in that voting area. I think the ANC and EFF forget that fact or do fully understand it. Phoenix DA."

Source: Briefly.co.za