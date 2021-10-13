UCT's Student Reprensatitive Council elections concluded on Friday with the Economic Freedom Fighters garnering the most votes

Jesse Griesel, an EFF SRC candidate, earned the most votes (2 738) but came in second to independent candidate Tebogo Mabusela

The above are the provisional results and Griesel made sure to use her social media presence to thank those who voted for her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town's Student Representative Council provisional results have been released with eight successful nominees out of 15 representing the Economic Freedom Fighters. Jesse Griesel, an SRC candidate for the EFF, earned the most votes.

Griesel is a young student who has gained the support of a few high-profile politicians. Overall, Griesel came second after independent candidate Tebogo Mabusela. The EFF SRC candidate gained 2 738 votes.

The student thanked her followers after the provisional results were released.

Jesse Griesel, an EFF SRC candidate, bagged the most votes in the UCT SRC elections. Image: @JesseGriesel

Source: Twitter

According to The South African, Griesel, being a white EFF candidate, is somewhat of a scarcity. She has called the media out for pushing white voices above others as she's received an insane amount of attention since her candidacy was announced.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

IOL reported that the Spokesperson for UCT Elijah Moholola stated that the SRC elections for the 2021/22 year concluded just before the weekend. He explained that the voter turnout amounted to 7 549 voters - this equates to a 27.7% eligible student population.

Supporters take time out to congratulate Griesel

@SenzereL said:

"Congratulations, Jesse. Well deserved."

@TefoKeameditse tweeted:

"I'm soo happy you won Jess."

@Sibongiseniqin1 shared:

"Congratulations are in order comrades of UCT."

‎@abdulk997 added:

"Victory is certain."

Jesse Griesel: Steenhuisen remains condescending, especially with black females

Previously, Briefly News reported that EFF SRC candidate Jesse Griesel did not shy away from the controversy plaguing the Phoenix area. Griesel called DA leader John Steenhuisen out for the manner in which he spoke to a South African journalist.

In an interview, Steenhuisen was asked about the contentious signboards that were placed on poles, calling members of the community heroes and mentioning that the ANC had previously referred to them as racists.

Griesel's usage of social media and politics gets Mzansi talking

@_HeartBleed_ shared:

"He was on the ground talking about the economy while standing two metres from dead bodies."

@samuelkibim8 wrote:

"The biggest problem in RSA is that race is always at the forefront and blinds many people to see beyond where they are. People support something depending on who does it not what it is. It was totally wrong for Phoenix people to kill black innocent people but what has happened to them?"

Source: Briefly.co.za