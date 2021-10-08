Economic Freedom Fighters Student Representative Council candidate Jesse Griesel has shared her grievances with Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen seemingly spoke down to a journalist in a recent interview in which he was being questioned about the controversial posters that were put up by the DA in Phoenix

Griesel quote-tweeted the video of Steenhuisen's interview and made a remark about the DA leader being 'condescending' towards women

DURBAN - EFF SRC candidate Jesse Griesel has not shied away from the controversy plaguing the Phoenix area. Griesel called DA leader John Steenhuisen out for the manner in which he spoke to a South African journalist.

In an interview, Steenhuisen was asked about the contentious signboards that were placed on poles, calling members of the community heroes and mentioning that the ANC had previously referred to them as racists.

Griesel could not stand the way the leader of the opposition party seemingly spoke down to the journalist, saying:

"It’s Steenhuisen being famously and oh-so-typically condescending towards females, particularly black females, for me."

Jesse Griesel, an EFF SRC candidate, has called John Steenhuisen out for his remarks against a journalist. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP and @JesseGriesel / Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Griesel's usage of social media and politics gets Mzansi talking

@_HeartBleed_ shared:

"He was on the ground talking about the economy while standing two metres from dead bodies."

@samuelkibim8 wrote:

"The biggest problem in RSA is that race is always at the forefront and blinds many people to see beyond where they are. People support something depending on who does it not what it is. It was totally wrong for Phoenix people to kill black innocent people but what has happened to them?"

@NatashaNtlangw1 believes:

"He is an idiot."

Jessie Griesel, EFF SRC candidate gets support on social media besides being called a race traitor

Previously, Briefly News reported that since announcing that she will be running for the SRC elections at the University of Cape Town under the EFF, Jesse Griesel says she has been called a race traitor by white people.

The 19-year-old is currently in her second year of study at UCT and stated that she is not surprised by the negative remarks. According to The South African, EFF Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen took to social media to wish Jesse Griesel the best of luck

Other leaders include former Democratic Alliance Phumzile Van Damme also congratulated the young adult for her decision and stated she is living her best free life. Van Damme added that she loves how Griesel's decision to run under the EFF will make racists angry.

Source: Briefly.co.za