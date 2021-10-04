The 19-year-old UCT SRC candidate, Jesse Griesel says she has been called a race traitor for running under the Economic Freedom Fighters

South Africans on social media have shown a lot of support to Griesel and have wished her all the best in her journey

A prominent leader within the EFF, Nazier Paulsen has also given the young politician well wishes

CAPE TOWN - Since announcing that she will be running for the Student Representative Council elections at the University of Cape Town under the Economic Freedom Fighters, Jesse Griesel says she has been called a race traitor by white people.

The 19-year-old is currently in her second year of study at UCT and stated that she is not surprised by the negative remarks.

19-year-old Jessie Griesel keeps getting well wishes on social media from fellow South Africa. Images: @JesseGriesel/ Twitter & @jessegriesel/Instagram

Griesel opened up to IOL about the negative comments she has received since she made her announcement. She said she expected white people to be negative about her decision and added that it seems to her white people are dividing South Africa and not the EFF.

Jesse Griesel receives well wishes on social media

According to The South African, EFF Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen has taken to social media to wish Jesse Griesel the best of luck

Other leaders include former Democratic Alliance Phumzile Van Damme also congratulated the 19-year-old for her decision and stated she is living her best free life. Van Damme added that she loved how Griesel decision to run under the EFF will make racists angry.

Here are some reactions from South Africans:

@ADaniel26099125 said:

"Best of luck Jess. Forward in decolonizing higher education."

@nkululeko_ngake said:

"Can we become friends please, I am not into politics but your ideas can bring hope to our beautiful motherland."

@DproNene said:

"Wen young people stand up come together join hands for the future of this country all things are possible."

@tshepom35622623 said:

"What is important is serving the people...all the best fighter Jesse❤❤"

@MokwanaMosa said:

"Go out and serve the students of UCT with pride and dedication. ✊✊Amandla!"

@Iamsosickwithit said:

"All the best leader, we hope after office you remain and assist students. All the best and more blessings."

