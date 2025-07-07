The Democratic Alliance laid criminal charges against the Higher Education Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane

The party promised it would continue fighting against corrupt ministers, as Cyril Ramaphosa did nothing

Nkabane is in hot water over her handling of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) board appointments

WESTERN CAPE – The criminal charge laid against Nobuhle Nkabane is picking up steam according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party laid a criminal complaint against the Higher Education Minister on 1 July 2025 at the Cape Town Central Police Station, accusing her of fraud and lying to Parliament under the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act.

The charge was in relation to Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) board appointments and the minister’s conduct when addressing the controversy surrounding it. The minister first refused to answer questions in Parliament, and later lied about the initial appointment process.

The party’s decision to take action also came after the DA’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Andrew Whitfield, was sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The party then gave the president 48 hours to act against African National Congress ministers linked to corruption, and when he failed to do so, the DA did something.

What is happening with the case?

According to the DA, the matter is now being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. This has pleased the party, with spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau, saying that they were pleased that police were taking the matter seriously.

"The DA is looking forward to ongoing cooperation with the Hawks, but we hope first to make sure there’s criminal prosecution for the minister for what she did to the people of South Africa. Lying to Parliament and, by extension, the people of South Africa, is not something the DA takes very lightly,” Khakhau said.

She added that with Ramaphosa still failing to take action, the DA would not relent in its quest to fight against corruption.

What you need to know about the saga surrounding Nkabane

Ramaphosa requests full report from Nkabane

Briefly News reported in June 2025 that President Ramaphosa requested a full report from Nkabane over her Parliamentary conduct.

The president demanded answers after the minister refused to answer questions while chewing gum during proceedings.

South Africans joked that nothing would happen to her, adding that she would most likely get promoted instead.

