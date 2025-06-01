The Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane, faced criticism from members of the public for her conduct in Parliament

She recently appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education to explain how she appointed Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) Chairpersons

However, she infuriated South Africans when she refused to answer questions while chewing on gum

Minister Nobuhle Nkabane ate gum in Parliament. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane, faced severe criticism after she appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education on 30 May 2025 to explain her Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) appointments. A video of her appearance showed her chewing gum.

Nkabane faces questions in Parliament

X user In A Nutshell posted a video of Nkabane's appearance before the Portfolio Committee on her @Markosonke1 X account. In the video, Portfolio Chairperson Tebogo Letsie asked her what made a person credible enough to be appointed to a position.

His question came in light of the recent criticism she faced after a leaked list of appointees to the vacancy of chairpersons on SETA boards was leaked. One of the names that was flagged was Buyambo Mantashe, the son of Mining and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Nkabane chews gum in video

Nkabane declined to answer the question and said the definition of credibility can be found on Google. While responding, Nkabane chewed gum audibly and told Letsie that he can find the definition of credibility in an encyclopedia.

Nkabane also defended her appointments and denied that her decision to appoint the controversial chairpersons was politically motivated. She said her appointments were grounded in legal compliance and were merit-based. She later scrapped her appointments.

Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) Member of Parlament Sihle Lonzi was kicked out of Parliament for asking the Department's Director General Nkosinathi Sishi if he was aware that Mantashe's son was appointed as one of the SETA's chairpersons.

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane was roasted for her gum-chewing in Parly. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on X were livid that she brazenly chewed gum in Parliament.

Zandi Thabethe said:

"This woman is disgusting! Why didn't they reprimand her for chewing gum there? When she looks at this video, is she proud of herself? This is rubbish!"

Olivia La Grange said:

"Insane that we have a person like this as a minister. Is this some sort of practical joke?"

Evie G said:

"The state of these people who run our institutions is shocking."

Kung-Fu Joe said:

"Arrogance peaks in the valley of intelligence. She lacks the relative intelligence to realise how morbidly stupid she is."

Justlikethat said:

"What a joke! An education minister who can't understand or answer a straightforward question? How much are we paying her?"

