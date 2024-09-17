Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane confirmed that about 100 students would be heading to China

The students will be undergoing training for "scarce and critical skills", the minister confirmed

South Africans aren't too convinced with the government's plans, considering their track record

Government's plan to send 100 students to China for training in 2025 is raising a lot of questions.

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane recently revealed that about 100 students would be heading to the Asian country for "scarce and critical skills" training.

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane confirmed that the government would be sending 100 students to China to learn "scarce and critical skills." Image: @GovernmentZA.

She added that the initiative aimed to equip the students with "skills of the future."

Students to learn technology skills

Nkabane further explained that the skills in technology would help South Africa's evolving job market.

“Our engagements during this visit align with South Africa’s strategic goals regarding technological advancement and international collaboration in education.

The announcement came not long after President Xi Jinping promised further cooperation with Africa. The Chinese Ambassador to the country also confirmed China's willingness to help.

Netizens question why only 100

While the news is good for the country's youngsters, citizens focused instead on other aspects.

Some questioned why so little were going, while others asked what happened to the students who went to Cuba.

Sambo Joseph asked:

“Why can't they bring the critical scarce and training facilitators in the country so that they can able to train more people?”

Robert Jacobs added:

“When these students come back and look for work, they will still be told that they must have experience.”

Mohau Mofokeng highlighted that the system hasn't worked before:

“The government took students to Sweden to do maritime studies in 2014, but till today, those students were never appointed by Department of Transport.”

DT Maine questioned why it was only 100:

“What skills is it and why only 100 out of 65 million people.”

Thabo Matsoso asked about the others:

“Where are those Ace Magashule sent? Till today there are no results for them.

Pieter Marais offered a simpler solution:

“You know it’s much simpler to bring a trainer here, right?”

Lwando Lemzin Ntonta didn't want a repeat of before happening:

“They must give them enough money and stop doing what they did to the ones that were sent to Cuba, to suffer and sell their bodies to make ends meet.”

Ramaphosa urged to take action

While the Higher Education Minister has her battles, the Basic Education Minister is also in hot water at the moment.

Briefly News earlier reported that many have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against the minister.

Siviwe Gwarube courted controversy when she was a notable absentee during the signing of the BELA Bill.

