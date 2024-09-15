Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, is committed to making improvements in the province

Nkomo-Ralehoko made the comments after Tom London's video about Helen Joseph Hospital went viral

Many South Africans believe that Nkomo-Ralehoko's promise is just another lie politicians tell citizens

Gauteng Health is aiming to improve conditions at its public facilities, but South Africans aren't convinced.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed that they were working on making healthcare better in the province, but it wasn't a quick fix.

South Africans are not convinced that the Gauteng Health MEC can turn things around in the province when it comes to public facilities. Image: OJ Koloti.

Source: Getty Images

The MEC added that staff were also being trained to be more friendly to patients.

Viral video exposes public healthcare problems

The MEC's comments come after Tom London's viral video from within the Helen Joseph Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former broadcaster highlighted the conditions within the hospital and the poor attitude of some healthcare professionals.

His video caused a buzz on social media, with many sharing their experiences with public healthcare in the country.

The department downplayed some of London's comments, saying it wasn't as bad as he portrayed.

Netizens aren't confident with MEC's comments

While the MEC tried to reassure citizens that things would get better, many felt that this was just another lie politicians tell.

Some have agreed to give the MEC the benefit of the doubt and see if she could deliver on her promises.

@monSense5 doubted it would happen with the ANC in charge:

"Gauteng Health? Under the Gauteng ANC 🤣🤣🤣."

@Jonathank38 was less subtle:

"In order to clean a toilet, you have to flush the faeces first."

@Edwinn369 didn't believe it would happen with Panyeza Lesufi as Premier:

"Lesu-thief and his crooked cabinet can't even revamp a spaza shop... All they are good at is feeding ✊."

@ryelkf added that nothing changes:

"Here we go again. We expect the people who caused the problem to fix the problem. This is why it's so easy to loot. We keep doing the same things but expecting different results."

Adam Jacobus Kruger showed some faith:

"I wanted to put a laughing emoji, but I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. Let's hope it means something."

Quinton Quakes Crawford was straight to the point:

"As we hold our breath."

Shaz De Menezes also kept it short and sweet:

"Seeing is believing."

Ann Janse van Rensburg had a message for all provinces:

“Good for you. Will give you the benefit of the doubt. Challenge is to maintain the changes. Also, what about the other public hospitals in SA? Gauteng is not the only ones with this kind of problems. Look into them too. Or will you wait for video to stream in before you'll do something?

Health MEC criticised for comments

Briefly News recently reported that the Gauteng Health MEC was criticised online for her recent comments.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko angered many when she downplayed Tom London’s concerns about the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Many accused the MEC of sweeping the matter under the carpet, saying that she avoided the main issues he highlighted.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News