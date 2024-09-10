Tom London released a video of a young man who had died in a bed next to him at Helen Joseph Hospital

Cicilia van Burick recognised that the dead young man was her son, Nicolaas van Burick

Nicolaas's mother stated that at the funeral parlour, she had to help take her son's body out of the fridge and onto a tray as staff watched a movie

JOHANNESBURG: Tom London, a radio talk show host, published a video on 7 September 2024. In the video, he showed a man dying in a bed. That man was Nicolaas van Burick, and this is how his mother found out that he was dead.

Nicolaas van Burick, the deceased (left) and his mother Cicilia (right). Image: cicilia.vanburick

Tom London has been in the media spotlight for posting viral videos of the appalling conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

"That guy over there is busy dying, he's got liver failure. Two days ago, doctors were giving him a lumbar puncture, while he was screaming out in pain, were laughing," said Tom London in his live video recorded in a ward in Helen Josephs hospital.

It was through this video that the mother of Cicilia van Burick found out that her son had died. Cecilia had contacted Tom London to confirm her son's death.

She spoke on a video, saying that a doctor didn't even come to her to tell her the cause of her son's death. Furthermore, the staff showed no empathy, and Cicilia said she never even heard the words "sorry for your loss."

In the same video, the narrator says the staff fought with her and said she would have to pay a fee for the release of her son's body from the hospital.

"I had to go to the fridge myself and help the funeral (parlour) take him out the fridge and put him on the tray. Those people were sitting at the mortuary watching a movie."

Reactions to Tom London's Facebook video

Monica Dos Santos shares her condolences and how medical professionals should behave:

"To the mother who lost her son, I am deeply sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and i am sending you the most love and healing! We must fight for our people and country. This cannot continue! Medical professionals are meant to serve, nurture and protect with empathy, compassion and kindness!"

Steve St Clair-Hall is asking who is accountable and present:

"No word from Aaron Motsoledi, our Minister of Health? Why so quiet? Department of health? Nothing? Hello?"

Theo Doyle believes that a fight for a better country is achievable:

"We will win this fight no matter what."

Gauteng Health MEC downplays issues at Helen Joseph Hospital

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko paid a visit to Helen Joseph Hospital after a video recorded by a patient went viral. The footage exposed the hospital's deteriorating conditions and the unprofessional behaviour of its staff and doctors. Many South Africans expressed frustration with the Health MEC, criticising her for not addressing the core issues highlighted in the footage.

