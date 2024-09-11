Mzansi Woman Cries Hysterically After Giving Love a Chance, SA Can Relate
- One lady's heart was torn into pieces after she gave love another chance, and people felt for the hun
- The stunner shared a video showcasing how her ex left her devasted, and it grabbed the attention of many
- The post sparked a debate online as netizens flooded the comments to share their opinions
A young lady decided to take another risk on love, hoping for a happy ending, which left her in tears.
Woman in tears after giving love another chance
Love is a gamble; sometimes, you win or lose, and this hun proved just that. The stunner narrated her story in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, leaving many with mixed feelings.
Social media user Andy Mphazima revealed to her viewers that she gave love another try with a Zulu guy but did not expect it to end in heartbreak. In the clip, the woman cried hysterically over the gent who broke her heart for a reason unknown to the public.
Andy's clip captured the attention of online users, clocking over 738k views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi react to lady's story
Many people could relate to the woman's story as they took to the comments to express their thoughts, while some simply consoled the young hun on her heartbreak.
Delusional G shared:
"The problem with you sezwe is you love too much, you fall in love easily it's you are desperate for love."
Zan Z was asked:
"Haiboo guys, soo vele you cry and take a video."
Tsotetsilee simply said:
"That’s not so demure of you."
Ms vee expressed:
"But why did you give love a chance with your full heart, sorry nee."
Lindiwe hope Mkhize could relate:
"I know this feeling."
La_Lihle commented:
"Umjolo is not for the faint-hearted."
South African woman lands in hospital after giving love a chance
Briefly News previously reported that a woman opened up about fighting for her life in a hospital bed all because of indoda.
Love is supposed to be beautiful, but it quickly became a nightmare for TikTok user @lanisha_courtney1. The young lady revealed to her followers that she decided to give love a chance, hoping for a happy ending; however, it quickly ended in tears for the babe.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za