A young lady decided to take another risk on love, hoping for a happy ending, which left her in tears.

Woman in tears after giving love another chance

Love is a gamble; sometimes, you win or lose, and this hun proved just that. The stunner narrated her story in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, leaving many with mixed feelings.

Social media user Andy Mphazima revealed to her viewers that she gave love another try with a Zulu guy but did not expect it to end in heartbreak. In the clip, the woman cried hysterically over the gent who broke her heart for a reason unknown to the public.

Andy's clip captured the attention of online users, clocking over 738k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi react to lady's story

Many people could relate to the woman's story as they took to the comments to express their thoughts, while some simply consoled the young hun on her heartbreak.

Delusional G shared:

"The problem with you sezwe is you love too much, you fall in love easily it's you are desperate for love."

Zan Z was asked:

"Haiboo guys, soo vele you cry and take a video."

Tsotetsilee simply said:

"That’s not so demure of you."

Ms vee expressed:

"But why did you give love a chance with your full heart, sorry nee."

Lindiwe hope Mkhize could relate:

"I know this feeling."

La_Lihle commented:

"Umjolo is not for the faint-hearted."

