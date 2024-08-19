South African Woman Gives Love a Chance, Bae Gets Her and Her Family Arrested, Shares Video
- A lady took to social media to showcase how her partner had her and her family arrested, and the clip went viral online
- The footage captured the attention of many, gearing over 1.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Mzansi netizens reacted to the hun's clip as they took to the comments section to poke fun, while some laughed it off
One lady in South Africa caught smoke all in the name of love. The hun shared a video of how she was arrested along with her family, which went viral.
Woman gives love a chance, bae gets her and her family arrested
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @mimimillicent5, decided to play with fire by taking a chance on love and ended up getting burnt. The young lady uploaded a video where she detailed her story, which left many people cracking up in laughter.
@mimimillicent5 revealed that she took a chance on love, and her bae had her, along with her family, arrested for a cause unknown to the public. In the clip, she shows her and her family, as well as a baby in a police van, being transported.
Watch the video below:
People crack jokes in the comments
The video clocked over 1.9 million views and thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication. Many were amused by the woman's clip, taking to the comments section to poke fun at hun, while some simply laughed it off.
User said:
"I love that you guys were demure about the situation."
Big N added:
"Even the baby got arrested."
Sibongile shared:
"My cousin also got arrested with her Cocomelon."
HloniTshele commented:
"This family is dangerous."
Xhantie cracked a joke, saying:
"Bathong even Cocomelon?"
