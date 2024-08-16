A woman took to social media to showcase the voice note she sent her friend regarding her school mark

In the clip, she expressed how she felt, and the footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views

The lady's video amused people as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

One young hun left many people in South Africa cracking up in laughter after she shared her hilarious story.

A Student reacted to getting a zero on a test in a TikTok video. Image: @whoismolly07

Student scores zero on a test, SA cracks jokes

TikTok user @whoismolly07 uploaded a voice note of her venting to her bestie about how she had a zero for a test.

@whoismolly07 revealed that she got zero out of 100 and could not believe it. She told her friend the following:

"Chomi, I just found out that I got zero out of 100, like nothing, zero, not even five or 10, just zero out of 100. I am not okay like how does a person get zero out 100. I am gonna cry," she said in her video.

The footage became massively popular online, gaining loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Social media users cracked jokes

The student's clip entertained many, who flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the woman, while some simply laughed it off.

Pali_G said:

"You didn't write the test instead, the test wrote you."

Konke.hadebe expressed:

"I'd be so depressed yo."

Duduzile Mphosiso commented:

"That's the in-denial laughter."

Tshishonga Mulweli wrote:

"At least I got 10%."

Panashe added:

"If you don't laugh, you'll cry."

Maths teacher's hilarious message to students goes viral, leaving SA in stitches

Briefly News previously reported a video of a teacher giving his students feedback on their marks left many people in Mzansi entertained.

The footage shared by @gvgdagoat44 on the video platform shows a screen recording of a teacher's WhatsApp message concerning their math marks, which he sent to his pupils in a group chat. The educator expressed his disappointment with the results.

