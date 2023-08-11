Who is Rob Schmitt's wife, or is he single? Everything we know

Most people fall in love with television shows because of the entertaining content they provide and the resonance they find with the personalities hosting the shows. Such is the case with Rob Schmitt, a popular television personality in America. There is a growing interest in his personal life, with fans wanting to know who Rob Schmitt's wife is.

Rob Schmitt attended Resident Magazine's The New Year Edition Cover Launch Party with Countess Luann De Lesseps at Murals in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who is Rob Schmitt? He is a journalist and news reporter with over a decade of experience in the industry. He has worked in different positions in various media outlets in America, including Fox News Channel, Newsmax, WNBC-TV (NBC 4), WPLG (ABC), and CBS2/KCAL9 (CBS). His shows have received high ratings from fans and critics alike, but he is not resting on past laurels.

Rob Schmitt's profile summary and bio

Full name Rob Schmitt Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Carmel, Indiana, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 7'0" Height in centimetres 213 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Farzaneh Schmitt Father Robert Schmitt Marital status Single School Ernie Pyle School of Journalism University Indiana University Profession Journalist, television personality, show host Social media fields Instagram, Twitter Net worth $1.5 million

Background information

The journalist was born to Robert and Farzaneh Schmitt. He was born on 13 August 1983 in Carmel, Indiana, United States of America.

How old is Rob Schmitt?

Rob Schmitt's age is 38. However, he will celebrate his 39th birthday in August 2023.

What nationality is Rob Schmidt?

Rob is American by birth. His ethnicity is mixed.

According to Rob Schmitt's educational history, he attended the Ernie Pyle School of Journalism at Indiana University and received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism in 2005.

What does Rob Schmitt do?

In 2008, Schmitt began working as a weekend anchor at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida. By 2011, he moved to CBS Los Angeles, serving in the same role as his last job. In 2013, he began anchoring a show at WNBC-TV in New York City.

NBC News anchors Sibila Vargas and Rob Schmitt attended the 57th Annual New York Emmy Awards at The Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Wire Image

Source: Getty Images

Rob moved to Fox News in 2016, co-hosting the show Fox Nation alongside Carley Shimkus. He also worked alongside anchor Jillian Mele for Fox & Friends First. In August 2020, Rob Schmitt decided to part ways with Fox News and began appearing in Newsmax content. His new nightly program, Rob Schmitt Tonight, debuted on Newsmax on 21 December 2020.

Many of his fans from his old shows have since followed him to Newsmax to continue enjoying his humour. Rob Schmitt Tonight's ratings on IMDb is 3.0 out of a possible 10.

What happened to Rob Schmitt on Fox News?

Throughout his career as a television journalist, Rob has experienced multiple relocations and started fresh in different cities. He explained that this aspect of the job can be challenging, with the need to adjust to new environments regularly.

In an interview with Feeling the Vibe magazine, he said:

I would say every 2-3 years I had to uproot my entire life and just start all over in a different city. When you're just getting comfortable in L.A., you're told you're going to New York, but then, you don't know anyone over there.

Did Rob Schmitt get married?

Details of Rob Schmitt's wife are unknown, although there have been rumours about him dating women from work and outside. He was said to be dating his Fox & Friends' First co-anchor, Jillian Mele, in 2020, but the two dismissed the news.

Megan Louden and Rob Schmitt attended the Hamptons Magazine celebration of The Children's Justice Campaign of Joan & George Hornig in Water Mill, New York. Photo: Janette Pellegrini

Source: Getty Images

The journalist teased his eager fans in an Instagram photo where he was standing beside a former San Francisco prosecuting lawyer and television news personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle. He insinuated that the lady was his date with his "hot date" caption but later cleared the air by laughing it off with a "Not really. Haha" comment.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Rob Schmitt's height is an estimated seven feet. He weighs an average of 70 kilograms and has brown hair and black eyes.

How much is Rob Schmitt worth?

Rob Schmitt's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. He made most of it from his career as a television host. This comes with the knowledge of Rob Schmitt's salary, which is around $63,000 annually.

Details of Rob Schmitt's wife are unknown as the television personality is still single and appears to be focused on his professional life. Despite the lifestyle changes that come with his career choice, Rob's professionalism and passion for journalism have kept him going in the industry.

