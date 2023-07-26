What happened to Garry Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter?

The emotions that come with losing a loved one are not easy to overcome because, often, people are reminded of the deceased in many subtle ways. Such is the case of Garry Chapman when his mother, Beth, passed away in 2019 from throat cancer. He often shares posts on his social media pages, especially Instagram.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's son Garry Chapman. Photo: @garrychapman on Instagram (modified by author)

Garry Chapman is the son of the famous bounty hunter and television personality Duane Chapman. He comes from a large but close-knit family where every member is cherished for their unique traits. He took after his father professionally and has been in a couple of episodes on his Dog the Bounty Hunter Show. He now works as a sheriff in Michigan, USA.

Garry Chapman's profile and bio

Full name Garry Dee Chapman Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Hawaii, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilograms 81 Body measurements in inches 41-37-35 Body measurements in centimetres 104-94-88 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Beth Smith Father Duane Chapman Siblings 11 Marital status Dating Profession Certified scuba instructor, sheriff, bounty hunter, reality television personality Net worth $300,000 Instagram account @garrychapman

Background information

Garry Chapman's age is 22; he was born on 7 February 2001 to Beth Smith (now late) and Duane Chapman in Hawaii, United States of America. In 1976, his father was jailed for five years for murder but became famous about two decades after capturing Andrew Luster, a sexual offender, in 2003. Gary's parents launched a reality bounty-hunting show.

Garry Chapman's education

There is no detail about the reality show star's education. Several news outlets claim that he has graduated high school.

What does Garry Chapman do now?

Garry Chapman is a reality show actor whose acting career began when he was a little boy. At that time, he appeared alongside his father on Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes. He is a certified Scuba diver, bounty hunter, and sheriff.

What happened to Gary's Boy on Dog the Bounty Hunter?

Garry was in a near-fatal accident in 2020 and found himself in the emergency room with a head injury after crashing his four-wheeler. Thankfully, the accident was not severe, leading to his discharge a day after hospitalisation. The incident happened a year after his mother, Beth, finally succumbed to a long fight with throat cancer.

In an emotional interview, Duane Chapman and his fiancée, Francie Frane, spoke about the incident, shedding light on Garry's mind after losing his mother.

TV personality Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, visited FOX & Friends at FOX Studios in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

The two were available to rush him to the hospital after the accident, and they brought him back home after his discharge. This supportive environment has been crucial for Garry, who, besides being a certified scuba instructor, also suffered a slight fracture in his tailbone and a mild concussion.

After his discharge, Garry mentioned the accident and his mother's death in a social media post on the first anniversary of Beth's passing. He reflected on how much he misses his mother's guidance and advice, acknowledging that a year without her presence has been challenging.

How old is Dog the Bounty Hunter?

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog and the founder of the Dog the Bounty Hunter series, is 70. He was born on 2 February 1953.

Who are all of Dog Chapman's siblings?

Gary Chapman's siblings are 11. He has seven half-siblings from his father's previous marriage. Duane Lee and Leland Blane are courtesy of his father's first marriage to La Fonda Sue Darnell.

His father's second wife, Ann Tegneil, gave birth to another three: Wesley, James Robert, and Zebadiah (who died as an infant), while Lyssa Brittain, his father's third wife, birthed Tucker Dee, Barbara Katie, and Lyssa Rae.

Garry's father also had a son, Christopher Michael Hecht, out of wedlock, bringing his paternal half-siblings to nine. The scuba diver has a biological sister, Bonnie Joanne, a half-sister, Ceicily Barmore, and a half-brother, Dominic Davis, courtesy of his mother's previous relationships.

Garry Chapman's books

The actor is not an author and had no publication to his name. But he has a namesake, Gary Demonte Chapman, a bestselling American author.

Who wrote the book five love languages?

Gary Demonte Chapman is credited for writing this captivating series. The book focuses on how human relationships can be strengthened.

Late Beth Smith and Duane "Dog" Chapman: Photo: Joe Coomber/FilmMagic

How many books did Gary Chapman write?

The author has written over a dozen books on topics bordering on marriage and general human associations. However, he is best known for his five love languages series.

Body measurements

Garry Chapman's height is an estimated 6 feet 2 inches, while his weight is 178 pounds. He has a chest-to-waist-to-hip ratio of 41-37-35 and a bicep of 16 inches.

Garry Chapman's net worth

Biographic World's website shows he is allegedly worth $300 thousand. His father is worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Garry Chapman may have lost one of the most influential persons in his life, but he is not letting that blur the vision of attaining his goals. He drew inspiration from his mother's passing by vowing to make her proud through his works.

