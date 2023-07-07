Russell Simmons' net worth, age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles

The transformative impact of music on listeners has long been acknowledged. Its increasing potential to elevate the financial prospects of artists, producers, and label owners is undeniable in today's industry. Russell Simmons' net worth is a typical example of the grass-to-grace story that the entertainment industry avails hard-working members.

Russell Simmons is an entrepreneur, writer, and record executive whose career spans entertainment, fashion, and activism. For almost four decades, the successful businessman has been actively involved in helping young creatives, including musicians and artists, access opportunities to realise their dreams.

Russell Simmons profiles and bio

Background information

Born on 4 October 1957 to Evelyn and Daniel Simmons, Russell Simmons' age is 65 years as of July 2023. The successful entrepreneur grew up in Queens, New York, United States of America. He claimed that his childhood was marred by drug-peddling neighbours, and he participated in the use of narcotics.

Russell Simmons' siblings are Daniel Simmons Jr., a painter, and Joseph Simmons, an artist known as Rev Run of Run-DMC fame. He was headed for a life of gangsterism until one of his friends was murdered on the street, and he decided to take his education seriously.

Rush, as most fans call him, attended August Martin High School and briefly studied sociology at the City College of New York until he quit school and focused on a blossoming career in hip-hop. Claremont Lincoln University awarded him an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humane Letters, recognising his contributions to interreligious collaboration and mindfulness.

Body measurement and physical appearance

Russell Simmons' height is an estimated five feet and nine inches. He weighs about 165 pounds and keeps in shape by practising a strict vegan diet and doing yoga.

How much is Russell Simmons' net worth?

The mega entrepreneur's net worth was reportedly $340 million in 2011. As of 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth, Rush is worth $10 million. This is courtesy of several years of founding and co-founding several business endeavours.

What businesses does Russell Simmons own?

Russell Simmons' career spans various industries, including music, entertainment, and fashion. He is also a proud author. Details of how he made his fortune are discussed below:

Music and entertainment business

He formed the Russell Simmons Music Group in 2003. But before them, he once co-owned a label.

What record label did Russell Simmons own?

The rap icon co-founded Def Jam Recordings alongside Rick Rubin in 1984. The label revolutionised rap music, signing iconic artists like LL Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys and propelling the label to great success.

Simmons expanded his media influence through Rush Communications. He co-produced movies like The Nutty Professor and shows like Def Comedy Jam.

Fashion business

In 1992, the entrepreneur launched Phat Fashions LLC, featuring Phat Farm and Baby Phat labels, using rap connections for marketing. The brand created hip-hop clothing fashion and delivered it through 3,000 retailers in the United States.

Simmons later created other clothing lines, including ArgyleCulture and Tantris. He sold Phat Farm for $140 million in 2004.

Other business ventures

Russell Simmons founded Unirush LLC in 2013, offering prepaid debit cards for low-income individuals. It was sold for $147 million to Green Dot Corporation in 2017.

Through Rush Communications, he ventured into energy drinks, websites, and book publishing featuring his self-help books like Do You! and 12 Laws to Access the Power in You to Achieve Happiness and Success.

Simmons attended Fonkoze's Hot Night In Haiti Los Angeles Event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Graves/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who is Russell Simmons married to?

Between 1998 and 2009, Russell Simmons' spouse was Kimora Lee Perkins. She is an American model, businesswoman, fashion designer, venture capitalist, entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist, and author.

How old was Russell Simmons when he met his wife?

The entertainment entrepreneur was 35 when he met his 17-years old ex-wife in 1992. They tied the knot in 1998 and were married until 2009. Amidst sexual assaults and forceful intercourse allegations against Russell by other women, they separated.

Who are Russell Simmons' daughters?

The couple had two children before their split. Russell Simmons' children, Ming and Aoki, were born in January 2000 and August 2002, respectively. The duo are famous models and enjoy as much publicity as their parents.

Social media presence

Russell Simmons is famous online, especially on Instagram and Twitter. On his official Instagram page, he enjoys more than 1.6 million followers and over 4.2 million followers on his Twitter handle.

Latest news

Years after claims of sexual harassment and abuse against the Def Jam CEO were made public, Russell Simmons' reputation was tarnished by allegations of abuse from his daughter and ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, who turned to social media to level accusations of emotional and verbal abuse against him.

Russell Simmons' net worth has been controversial recently, especially after his divorce. Some tabloids reported that he might be broke following a series of revelations from his close associates. But the entrepreneur appears to be living his best life as a practising vegan and Yogi in Bali, Indonesia.

