What genre of music do you love? Pop, Reggae, RnB, Soul or what? Well, that could be because you have not listened to South African house music yet. With house music artistes like Master KG, Master ChengFu, and Lady Zamar, the music entertainment world in the country continues to take a new turn. And that is because of how they use their creative abilities to ensure freshness and dynamism in the delivery of their songs. Therefore, in this article, we present you with some of those songs that rock so well between the last year and the present.

Why do they call it house music? House music is a type of electronic dance music that has a strong and regular beat. It can be created by a DJ, record producer or music artist with contributions from other sources like electronic instruments and performers on synthesisers. The structure of this type of music usually begins with an intro and then is followed by a chorus and different verse sections, and so on. With this understanding, here are some of the best house songs that you will enjoy.

South African house music hits

1. Master KG - Skeleton Move [Feat. Zanda Zakuza]

This hit song by Master KG is one of the best-sung songs in South Africa. Published on the YouTube channel on the 19th of March, 2018 by Openmic Productions, the song has gone viral to the extent of attracting well over 8.5 million views. This is one major feat that only a few South African house artistes have ever attained.

Skeleton Move by Master KG has such an infectious instrumental that would readily capture the attention of just anyone. Featuring Zanda Zakuza, the song emphasises the need to remember the path that leads home, irrespective of how far or wherever one goes.

2. Professor - Brand New ft. Feye

After lots of anticipation from his fans, Professor’s album "Brand New", where he featured Fey and DJ Micks, became a banger that spread like wildfire. Since it was published on the 19th of April, 2019, the song has garnered over 5.5 million views. It is just so amazing how the song plays out the power of love when it is real and original.

3. NaakMusiq ft Bucie - Ntombi

Ntombi by the South African singer and actor NaakMusiq is one of its kind. The song has a lot of vibes that will keep just anyone entertained all day long. It is a love song that showcases a man who desires a chance from the one that he loves and so, pleads for a chance to "just take this thing much deeper". The South African house music "Ntombi" featuring Bucie has as many as 3.3 million views.

South African house music trending

4. DJ Ganyani - Emazulwini ft. Nomcebo

With the result that this high-flying single "Emazulwini" made, it is without a doubt that the South African Afro House playmaker DJ Ganyani is not winding out but waxing stronger. As the banging song features Nomcebo, the combination of the duo's talented singers must have been one of the reasons why the track keeps rocking the nooks and crannies of South Africa and beyond. In less than a year, it has amassed a whopping 2.8 million views.

5. Master ChengFu ft Lelo - Umcimbi

Have a dull moment or feeling bored? Here is a song that has lots of vibes that will keep you enlivened and active all day long. From the star-artiste Master ChengFu, Umcimbi is a track that has received lots of accolades, which is evidence of its instant acceptance from the lovers of South African house music.

In this song, the collaboration of multi-talented DJ Master ChengFu with Lelo Kamau granted them the opportunity to unleash their depth of abilities to push up music entertainment to its next level.

6. Holly Rey - Deeper

Holly Rey did an exceptional job with the release of this single titled "Deeper". If you are in love but do not know the right words to use or the best way to express your feelings, then this is the song for you. It is a song that represents how love-drunk one could be and the need to let the one you love know about your feeling.

"Deeper" has exciting vibes, and it is free from nudity and twerk. In fact, just anyone, irrespective of their religious beliefs, would connect easily connect with the track. This must have been a reason, without doubt, why the song has been celebrated with more than 5 million views since it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 31st of May, 2018.

South African house music latest hits

7. Black Coffee & David Guetta - Drive feat. Delilah Montagu

This is one of the tracks that have gotten many of the Mzansi music lovers feeling on top of the world as far as the music entertainment industry in their land is concerned. That the song featured the likes of David Guetta and Delilah Montagu is one thing that helped make the success to be much more pronounced. The four minutes and forty-two (4:42) seconds song has beautiful vocals that will strike the emotional string of just anyone who listens to the track. Anyone whose heart has just been broken by the one he or she loves will quickly connect with the lyrics of the song.

If you are an emotional person, this is a song that will tickle so much. In part, the lyrics say:

I can't go fast enough

To break free from the bond of your love

And I ain't been strong enough

To let go and let gone

I can't see clear enough

To look past the dust you left behind

So, you can see why the song has amassed an unbelievably over 23 million views since it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 24th of August, 2018. Based on this result, this makes the song became one of the best South African house music ever to have attracted such a huge viewership.

8. Prince Kaybee ft Busiswa & TNS - Banomoya

One of South Africa's hottest artistes Prince Kaybee dominated the airwaves after he released his single which he titled "Banomoya". The hit single which featured the talented singer Busiswa as well as sensational group TNS went on to establish Prince Kaybee's position as one of South Africa's indomitable talented artiste. The five minutes and ten seconds (5:10) song has since enjoyed instant acceptance the moment it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 4th of October, 2018 with more than 9 million views.

South African House Music Mix hits

Here is a compilation of some of the best South African house music hits that you would enjoy so much. It has a mixture of many of your favourite house music artistes like Liquid People with the song title "Son Of Dragon" and DJ Tira in the single titled "Happy Days" where the likes of Zanda Zakuza, Prince Bulo were featured. Dladla Mshunqisi's "Amalukuluku" featuring Professor and Master KG's "Skeleton Move" are also not left out. Just within four months that the mix was uploaded to the YouTube channel, it has recorded 758,905 views. This song is worth making your moments in 2019.

Based on the trend that South African house music is following, one cannot doubt the fact that there are more to come as these artistes are not resting on their previous successes but creatively coming up with better versions. Therefore, if you want to get South African house music updates including South African house music new releases, you can always check up with this website. Another way is a regular visit to the YouTube channel and other online music stores.

